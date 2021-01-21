Banc of California Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) today reported net income of $21.7 million and net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $17.7 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.35.

Return on average assets of 1.11%

Net interest margin of 3.38%, a 29 basis points increase from the prior quarter

Average cost of total deposits of 0.36%, a 15 basis points decrease from the prior quarter, and period-end cost of deposits at 0.29%

Noninterest-bearing deposit balances increased $108.5 million during the quarter and represented 26% of total deposits at December 31, 2020, up from 20% a year earlier

Allowance for credit losses remained strong at 1.43% of total loans and 230% of non-performing assets

Non-performing loans decreased 45% to $36.6 million or 0.62% of total loans

Total deferrals/forbearances declined to $201.5 million at December 31, 2020 from $282.5 million at September 30, 2020

Common Equity Tier 1 capital at 11.19%

Jared Wolff, President & CEO of Banc of California, commented, “We ended 2020 with a strong quarter that demonstrates the potential of our franchise. We continued to execute on our key initiatives, lowering deposit costs and controlling noninterest expense, while increasing our level of quality earning assets. As a result, we saw significant growth in pre-tax pre-provision income, net income and earnings per share, while generating a return on average assets of more than 1.0% for the fourth quarter.”

“While the operating environment remains uncertain as we begin 2021, we are confident in our ability to continue to execute well on the strategies that are driving earnings growth and franchise value. We believe that we can continue to generate balance sheet growth while protecting our net interest margin and managing expenses, improving operating leverage over the course of 2021,” said Mr. Wolff.

Lynn Hopkins, Chief Financial Officer of Banc of California, said, “In addition to the strong operating results we generated in the fourth quarter, noninterest income benefited from recoveries on a number of legacy legal matters that we strategically decided to pursue, impacting net income by approximately $2.8 million, or $0.05 per share. We continue to pursue additional recovery opportunities that could positively impact earnings and tangible book value per share in future quarters.”

“Our focus on reducing deposit costs, shifting excess liquidity into higher yielding earning assets, and increasing production of quality loans at attractive risk-adjusted yields resulted in our net interest margin expanding 29 basis points to 3.38% during the fourth quarter. We also continued to see positive trends in asset quality, with two of our largest non-performing assets being resolved during the quarter with no additional provision required, and total loan deferrals continuing to decline. We also successfully raised $85 million in subordinated debt during the fourth quarter. Although the additional subordinated debt temporarily weighs on our cost of funds, it will position the Company to move forward on capital actions during 2021, subject to regulatory approval, that are expected to be accretive to earnings,” said Ms. Hopkins.

Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ($ in thousands) Total interest and dividend income $ 73,530 $ 69,666 $ 72,697 $ 74,714 $ 83,702 $ 290,607 $ 391,111 Total interest expense 11,967 13,811 17,382 22,853 27,042 66,013 142,948 Net interest income 61,563 55,855 55,315 51,861 56,660 224,594 248,163 Total noninterest income 6,975 3,954 5,528 2,061 4,930 18,518 12,116 Total revenue 68,538 59,809 60,843 53,922 61,590 243,112 260,279 Total noninterest expense 38,950 40,394 72,770 46,919 47,483 199,033 196,472 Pre-tax / pre-provision income (loss) 29,588 19,415 (11,927) 7,003 14,107 44,079 63,807 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 991 1,141 11,826 15,761 (2,976) 29,719 35,829 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,894 2,361 (5,304) (2,165) 2,811 1,786 4,219 Net income (loss) $ 21,703 $ 15,913 $ (18,449) $ (6,593) $ 14,272 $ 12,574 $ 23,759 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders(1) $ 17,706 $ 12,084 $ (21,936) $ (9,694) $ 10,415 $ (1,103) $ 2,624 (1) Balance represents the net income (loss) available to common stockholders after subtracting preferred stock dividends, income allocated to participating securities, participating securities dividends, and impact of preferred stock redemption from net income (loss). Refer to the Statement of Operations for additional detail on these amounts.

Net interest income

Q4-2020 vs Q3-2020

Net interest income increased $5.7 million to $61.6 million for the fourth quarter due to both lower funding costs, higher yields on interest-earning assets and higher average interest-earning assets. Compared to the prior quarter, average interest-earning assets increased by $64.7 million to $7.25 billion, including higher average loans of $211.3 million and higher average securities of $48.5 million, offset by lower other interest-earning assets of $195.2 million. During the fourth quarter, average deposits increased $66.4 million, consisting of higher average noninterest-bearing deposits of $91.0 million, offset by lower average interest-bearing deposits of $24.6 million. Average FHLB advances decreased $73.9 million primarily due to maturities of $105.0 million in advances during the quarter. Average long-term debt and other interest-bearing liabilities increased $64.4 million due to the issuance of $85.0 million in subordinated notes in October 2020.

The net interest margin increased 29 basis points to 3.38% for the fourth quarter from 3.09% for the third quarter as the average earning-assets yield increased 18 basis points and the average cost of funds decreased 12 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 4.04% for the fourth quarter from 3.86% for the third quarter due to an overall higher loan yield and improved mix of interest-earning assets. The average yield on loans increased 12 basis points to 4.58% during the fourth quarter due to higher average commercial and industrial loans and higher prepayment penalty fees from refinancing activity and accelerated accretion from PPP loan forgiveness. The average yield on securities decreased 13 basis points to 2.13% due mostly to a 22 basis point decrease in average yield on collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) to 1.94% for the fourth quarter from 2.16% for the third quarter as these securities reprice quarterly.

The average cost of funds decreased 12 basis points to 0.70% for the fourth quarter from 0.82% for the third quarter. This decrease was driven by the lower average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and improved funding mix, including higher average noninterest-bearing deposits during the fourth quarter. We continue to reduce our reliance on high cost transaction accounts, non-brokered certificates of deposits, and wholesale funds as we execute on our relationship-focused business banking strategy. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 13 basis points to 0.89% for the fourth quarter from 1.02% for the third quarter due to actively managing down the cost of interest-bearing deposits into the current rate environment. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 19 basis points to 0.47% for the fourth quarter from 0.66% for the prior quarter. Additionally, average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $91.0 million and represented 24.1% of total average deposits in the fourth quarter compared to 22.9% of total average deposits for the third quarter. Our total cost of average deposits decreased 15 basis points to 0.36% for the fourth quarter. The spot rate of total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 was 0.29%.

YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased $23.6 million to $224.6 million from $248.2 million for 2019. Net interest income was impacted by lower average interest-earning assets, as a result of targeted sales of securities and loans during 2019, in line with our strategy of remixing the loan portfolio towards relationship-based lending, offset by improved funding costs. For the year ended December 31, 2020, average interest-earning assets declined $1.44 billion to $7.16 billion, and the net interest margin increased 24 basis points to 3.13% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 2.89% for the same 2019 period.

The net interest margin expanded due to a 78 basis point decrease in the average cost of funds, outpacing a 49 basis point decline in the average interest-earning asset yield. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased to 4.06% for the year ended December 31, 2020, from 4.55% for 2019 due mostly to the impact of lower market interest rates on loan and securities yields over this time period. The average yield on loans was 4.52% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 4.76% for the same 2019 period and the average yield on securities decreased 125 basis points due mostly to CLOs repricing into the lower rate environment.

The average cost of funds decreased to 0.99% for the year ended December 31, 2020, from 1.77% for the same 2019 period. This decrease was driven by the lower average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and the improved funding mix, including higher average noninterest-bearing deposits. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 81 basis points to 1.23% for the year ended December 31, 2020 from 2.04% for 2019 due to the combination of actively managing deposit pricing down into the lower interest rate environment and the lower average cost of FHLB term advances resulting from maturities and refinancing certain term advances during 2020. Compared to the prior year, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 96 basis points to 0.85% and the average cost of total deposits decreased 86 basis points to 0.66%. Additionally, average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $269.5 million when compared to the same 2019 period.

Provision for credit losses

Q4-2020 vs Q3-2020

The provision for credit losses totaled $1.0 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.1 million for the third quarter. The fourth quarter provision for credit losses was comprised of $684 thousand in general reserves and $306 thousand related to specific reserves, offset by provision release of $23 thousand related to unfunded commitments. The general provision is due to changes in key macro-economic forecast variables, such as unemployment and gross domestic product, improved credit quality metrics, and higher period end loan balances of $220.4 million.

YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019

During the year ended December 31, 2020, the provision for credit losses totaled $29.7 million under the CECL model, compared to $35.8 million under the incurred loss model during 2019. The lower provision for credit losses was primarily the result of lower net charge-offs and lower period end loan balances of $53.5 million, offset by increases from using the new CECL model, the estimated future impact of the health crisis, and higher specific reserves.

Noninterest income

Q4-2020 vs Q3-2020

Noninterest income increased $3.0 million, to $7.0 million for the fourth quarter due mostly to higher legacy legal settlements for the benefit of the Company of $2.4 million. In addition, customer service fees increased $455 thousand and processing fees for credit facilities increased $292 thousand, offset by lower gains on sale of loans of $297 thousand. There were no sales of loans during the fourth quarter of 2020.

YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased $6.4 million to $18.5 million compared to the prior year. Noninterest income in 2019 included a $4.5 million loss on the multifamily loans securitization, which was offset by a reduction in the provision for credit losses of $5.1 million. There was no similar securitization activity in 2020. Excluding the impact of the 2019 multifamily loans securitization, noninterest income increased $1.9 million as a result of (i) higher net gain on sale of investment securities of $6.9 million, (ii) lower impairment losses on investment securities of $731 thousand and (iii) higher other income of $2.5 million related to legacy legal settlements for the benefit of the Company. These increases were offset by (iv) lower other net gains on sales of loans of $3.0 million, (v) lower earn-out income related to the sale of our mortgage banking division of $1.4 million, (vi) lower other income of $2.0 million due in part to lower rental income and (vii) a $1.6 million loss due to decreases in the fair value of loans held for sale in 2020.

Noninterest expense

Q4-2020 vs Q3-2020

Noninterest expense decreased $1.4 million to $39.0 million for the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower professional fees of $5.1 million due to higher recoveries of indemnified legal costs which totaled $4.2 million in the fourth quarter compared to $1.3 million during the third quarter, offset by higher salaries and benefits expense of $2.6 million due mostly to higher incentive compensation accruals and lower gains in alternative energy partnership investments of $757 thousand. Total operating costs, defined as noninterest expense adjusted for certain non-core items (refer to section Non-GAAP Measures), increased $3.4 million to $44.0 million for the fourth quarter compared to $40.7 million for the prior quarter primarily due to higher incentive compensation.

YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased $2.6 million to $199.0 million compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily due to: (i) the $26.8 million one-time charge related to the termination of our LAFC naming rights agreements, (ii) a $2.5 million debt extinguishment fee associated with the early repayment of certain FHLB term advances, and (iii) higher professional fees of $3.5 million, due to overall reductions in recoveries of $18.2 million related to indemnified legal fees for resolved legal proceedings and various other litigations. These increases were partially offset by: (i) lower losses in alternative energy partnership investments of $2.1 million, (ii) lower salaries and benefits expense of $9.1 million resulting from lower headcount, (iii) lower advertising costs of $5.1 million due to the termination of our LAFC naming rights agreements and reductions in overall events and media spending, (iv) lower regulatory assessments of $5.0 million due to changes in our asset size and an FDIC assessment credit, (v) lower restructuring costs of $4.3 million and (vi) lower occupancy, equipment and other expenses of $4.7 million due to gaining other efficiencies.

Income taxes

Q4-2020 vs Q3-2020

Income tax expense totaled $6.9 million for the fourth quarter resulting in an effective tax rate of 24.1% compared to a $2.4 million expense for the third quarter resulting in an effective tax rate of 12.9%. The increase in effective tax rate between quarters was based on the increase in pre-tax income.

YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019

Income tax expense totaled $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, representing an effective tax rate of 12.4%, compared to income tax expense of $4.2 million and an effective tax rate of 15.1% for year ended December 31, 2019. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2020 differs from the 21% federal statutory rate due to the impact of state taxes as well as various permanent tax differences.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2020, total assets were $7.88 billion, which represented a linked-quarter increase of $139.2 million. The following table shows selected balance sheet line items as of the dates indicated.

Amount Change December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Q4-20 vs. Q3-20 Q4-20 vs. Q4-19 ($ in thousands) Securities available-for-sale $ 1,231,431 $ 1,245,867 $ 1,176,029 $ 969,427 $ 912,580 $ (14,436) $ 318,851 Loans held-for-investment $ 5,898,405 $ 5,678,002 $ 5,627,696 $ 5,667,464 $ 5,951,885 $ 220,403 $ (53,480) Loans held-for-sale $ 1,413 $ 1,849 $ 19,768 $ 20,234 $ 22,642 $ (436) $ (21,229) Total assets $ 7,877,334 $ 7,738,106 $ 7,770,138 $ 7,662,607 $ 7,828,410 $ 139,228 $ 48,924 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,559,248 $ 1,450,744 $ 1,391,504 $ 1,256,081 $ 1,088,516 $ 108,504 $ 470,732 Total deposits $ 6,085,800 $ 6,032,266 $ 6,037,465 $ 5,562,838 $ 5,427,167 $ 53,534 $ 658,633 Borrowings (1) $ 796,110 $ 733,105 $ 790,707 $ 1,151,479 $ 1,368,421 $ 63,005 $ (572,311) Total liabilities $ 6,980,127 $ 6,863,852 $ 6,923,179 $ 6,827,605 $ 6,921,165 $ 116,275 $ 58,962 Total equity $ 897,207 $ 874,254 $ 846,959 $ 835,002 $ 907,245 $ 22,953 $ (10,038) (1) Represents Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank and Notes payable, net

Investments

Securities available-for-sale decreased $14.4 million during the fourth quarter to $1.23 billion at December 31, 2020 primarily due to the call of $16.1 million in CLOs and principal payments of $7.1 million, partially offset by higher unrealized net gains of $9.2 million. The increase in the unrealized net gain was due mostly to credit spreads tightening during the quarter resulting in a positive change on the pricing of the CLOs and corporate debt securities. There were no sales of securities during the fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2020, our securities portfolio included $677.8 million of CLOs, $318.2 million of agency securities, $68.6 million of municipal securities, $149.3 million of corporate debt securities, and $17.4 million of SBA pool securities. The CLO portfolio, which is comprised only of AA and AAA rated securities, represented 55.1% of the total securities portfolio and the carrying value included an unrealized net loss of $9.7 million at December 31, 2020 compared to an unrealized net loss of $17.7 million at September 30, 2020.

Loans

The following table sets forth the composition, by loan category, of our loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ($ in thousands) Composition of held-for-investment loans Commercial real estate $ 807,195 $ 826,683 $ 822,694 $ 810,024 $ 818,817 Multifamily 1,289,820 1,476,803 1,434,071 1,466,083 1,494,528 Construction 176,016 197,629 212,979 227,947 231,350 Commercial and industrial 2,088,308 1,586,824 1,436,990 1,578,223 1,691,270 SBA 273,444 320,573 310,784 70,583 70,981 Total commercial loans 4,634,783 4,408,512 4,217,518 4,152,860 4,306,946 Single-family residential mortgage 1,230,236 1,234,479 1,370,785 1,467,375 1,590,774 Other consumer 33,386 35,011 39,393 47,229 54,165 Total consumer loans 1,263,622 1,269,490 1,410,178 1,514,604 1,644,939 Total gross loans $ 5,898,405 $ 5,678,002 $ 5,627,696 $ 5,667,464 $ 5,951,885 Composition percentage of held-for-investment loans Commercial real estate 13.7 % 14.6 % 14.6 % 14.3 % 13.8 % Multifamily 21.9 % 26.0 % 25.5 % 25.9 % 25.1 % Construction 3.0 % 3.5 % 3.8 % 4.0 % 3.9 % Commercial and industrial 35.3 % 28.0 % 25.5 % 27.9 % 28.4 % SBA 4.6 % 5.6 % 5.5 % 1.2 % 1.2 % Total commercial loans 78.5 % 77.7 % 74.9 % 73.3 % 72.4 % Single-family residential mortgage 20.9 % 21.7 % 24.4 % 25.9 % 26.7 % Other consumer 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.7 % 0.8 % 0.9 % Total consumer loans 21.5 % 22.3 % 25.1 % 26.7 % 27.6 % Total gross loans 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Held-for-investment loans increased $220.4 million to $5.90 billion from the prior quarter, resulting from higher commercial and industrial (C&I) loans of $501.5 million due, in part, to increased utilization of credit facilities. The increases were partially offset by decreases in commercial real estate loans of $19.5 million, multifamily loans of $187.0 million, construction loans of $21.6 million due to prepayment activity. SBA loans decreased $47.1 million due to the SBA's processing of forgiveness requests for 268 PPP loans totaling $45.0 million during the quarter. At December 31, 2020, SBA loans included $210.0 million of PPP loans, net of fees.

We continue to focus the real estate loan portfolio toward relationship-based multifamily, bridge, light infill construction, and commercial real estate loans. Currently, loans secured by residential real estate (single-family, multifamily, single-family construction, and credit facilities) represent approximately 68% of our total loans outstanding.

The C&I portfolio has limited exposure to certain business sectors undergoing severe stress. The C&I industry concentrations in dollars and as a percentage of total outstanding C&I loan balances are summarized below:

December 31, 2020 Amount % of Portfolio ($ in thousands) C&I Portfolio by Industry Finance and insurance (includes Warehouse lending) $ 1,397,278 67 % Real Estate & Rental Leasing 245,748 12 % Gas Stations 69,743 3 % Healthcare 69,381 3 % Wholesale Trade 38,700 2 % Television / Motion Pictures 38,416 2 % Manufacturing 34,276 2 % Food Services 30,280 1 % Other Retail Trade 20,759 1 % Professional Services 16,572 1 % Transportation 5,286 — % Accommodations 1,452 — % All other 120,417 6 % Total $ 2,088,308 100 %

Deposits

The following table sets forth the composition of our deposits at the dates indicated.

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ($ in thousands) Composition of deposits Noninterest-bearing checking $ 1,559,248 $ 1,450,744 $ 1,391,504 $ 1,256,081 $ 1,088,516 Interest-bearing checking 2,107,942 2,045,115 1,846,698 1,572,389 1,533,882 Money market 714,297 689,769 765,854 575,820 715,479 Savings 932,363 946,293 939,018 877,947 885,246 Non-brokered certificates of deposit 755,727 820,531 924,630 1,071,936 1,204,044 Brokered certificates of deposit 16,223 79,814 169,761 208,665 — Total deposits $ 6,085,800 $ 6,032,266 $ 6,037,465 $ 5,562,838 $ 5,427,167 Composition percentage of deposits Noninterest-bearing checking 25.6 % 24.1 % 23.0 % 22.6 % 20.1 % Interest-bearing checking 34.6 % 33.9 % 30.6 % 28.3 % 28.2 % Money market 11.7 % 11.4 % 12.7 % 10.3 % 13.2 % Savings 15.3 % 15.7 % 15.6 % 15.8 % 16.3 % Non-brokered certificates of deposit 12.4 % 13.6 % 15.3 % 19.3 % 22.2 % Brokered certificates of deposit 0.4 % 1.3 % 2.8 % 3.7 % — % Total deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Total deposits increased $53.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 to $6.09 billion due to higher noninterest-bearing checking balances of $108.5 million, interest-bearing checking of $62.8 million, and money market balances of $24.5 million, offset by lower savings balances of $13.9 million, brokered certificates of deposit of $63.6 million and non-brokered certificates of deposit of $64.8 million. We continue to focus on growing relationship-based deposits, strategically augmented by wholesale funding, as we actively managed down deposit costs in response to the interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in March of 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.56 billion and represented 25.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2020 compared to $1.45 billion, or 24.1% of total deposits, at September 30, 2020 and $1.09 billion, or 20.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2019.

Debt

Advances from the FHLB decreased $19.7 million, or 4%, to $539.8 million, as of December 31, 2020, due to maturities of $105.0 million in term advances, offset by overnight advances. At the end of the fourth quarter, FHLB advances included $85.0 million in overnight borrowings, $45.0 million in term advances maturing within three months, and $416.0 million maturing beyond three months with a weighted average life of 4.9 years and weighted average interest rate of 2.5%.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, we completed the issuance and sale of $85.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.375% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due October 30, 2030. Net proceeds after debt issuance costs were approximately $82.6 million.

Equity

At December 31, 2020, total stockholders’ equity increased by $23.0 million to $897.2 million and tangible common equity increased by $23.3 million to $672.6 million on a linked-quarter basis. The increase in total stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter, was a result of net income of $21.7 million, higher net accumulated other comprehensive income of $6.5 million and share-based compensation of $1.4 million, offset by dividends to common and preferred stockholders of $6.5 million. Tangible book value per share increased to $13.39 as of December 31, 2020 from $12.92 at September 30, 2020.

Capital ratios remain strong with total risk-based capital at 17.01% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.90%. The following table sets forth our regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2020 and the previous four quarters. The interim capital relief related to the adoption of CECL increased the Bank's leverage ratio approximately 10 basis points at December 31, 2020.

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Capital Ratios(1) Banc of California, Inc. Total risk-based capital ratio 17.01 % 16.19 % 16.35 % 16.16 % 15.90 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.35 % 14.94 % 15.10 % 14.91 % 14.83 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.19 % 11.59 % 11.68 % 11.58 % 11.56 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.90 % 10.79 % 10.56 % 11.20 % 10.89 % Banc of California, NA Total risk-based capital ratio 17.27 % 18.14 % 18.17 % 18.21 % 17.46 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.02 % 16.89 % 16.92 % 16.96 % 16.39 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 16.02 % 16.89 % 16.92 % 16.96 % 16.39 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.19 % 12.21 % 11.84 % 12.67 % 12.02 % (1) December 31, 2020 capital ratios are preliminary.

Credit Quality

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Asset quality information and ratios ($ in thousands) Delinquent loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 13,981 $ 51,229 $ 49,810 $ 56,338 $ 32,873 90+ days delinquent 17,636 31,809 45,384 28,632 24,734 Total delinquent loans $ 31,617 $ 83,038 $ 95,194 $ 84,970 $ 57,607 Total delinquent loans to total loans 0.54 % 1.46 % 1.69 % 1.50 % 0.97 % Non-performing assets, excluding loans held-for-sale Non-performing loans $ 35,900 $ 66,337 $ 72,703 $ 56,471 $ 43,354 90+ days delinquent and still accruing loans 728 547 — — — Other real estate owned — — — — — Non-performing assets $ 36,628 $ 66,884 $ 72,703 $ 56,471 $ 43,354 ALL to non-performing loans 221.22 % 135.95 % 124.30 % 138.55 % 132.97 % Non-performing loans to total loans held-for-investment 0.62 % 1.18 % 1.29 % 1.00 % 0.73 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.46 % 0.86 % 0.94 % 0.74 % 0.55 % Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) Performing TDRs $ 4,733 $ 5,408 $ 5,597 $ 6,100 $ 6,620 Non-performing TDRs 4,264 20,002 20,275 20,852 21,837 Total TDRs $ 8,997 $ 25,410 $ 25,872 $ 26,952 $ 28,457

Total delinquent loans decreased $51.4 million in the fourth quarter to $31.6 million at December 31, 2020, due to $58.8 million returning to current status and $0.1 million of principal payments or payoffs, offset by $7.5 million of additions. Delinquent loans included primarily legacy single-family residential loans of $22.9 million, or 73% of the total balance at quarter end, and represented $48.1 million of the quarter over quarter decrease. Excluding delinquent single-family residential loans, delinquent loans totaled $8.7 million, or 0.19% of total loans at December 31, 2020.

Non-performing loans decreased $30.3 million to $36.6 million as of December 31, 2020, of which $17.7 million, or 48% relates to loans in a current payment status. The fourth quarter decrease was due primarily to $35.8 million in cured loans and payoffs, offset by $5.5 million of loans placed on non-accrual status. During the quarter, a previously disclosed $9.1 million single-family mortgage residential loan with a loan-to-value ratio of 58% returned to accrual status and a $16.1 million legacy shared national credit was resolved resulting in a charge-off of $10.7 million in previously established specific reserves.

At December 31, 2020, non-performing loans included (i) single-family residential loans totaling $13.5 million, or 37% of total non-performing loans, (ii) commercial loans of $15.6 million, or 43% of total non-performing loans, and (iii) a legacy relationship totaling $7.5 million, or 20% of total non-performing loans, that is well-secured by a combination of commercial real estate and single-family residential properties with an average loan-to-value ratio of 51%.

In light of the pandemic, we provided support to clients by granting loan deferments or forbearances. As of December 31, 2020 loans on deferment or forbearance status totaled $201.5 million as shown below:

December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Count Amount(1) % of Loans

in Category Count Amount % of Loans

in Category ($ in thousands) Single-family residential mortgage 80 $ 88,343 7 % 123 $ 137,510 11 % All other loans 33 113,163 2 % 35 145,036 3 % Total 113 $ 201,506 3 % 158 $ 282,546 5 % (1) Includes loans in the process of deferment or forbearance which are not reported as delinquent.

Of the balances as of December 31, 2020, $61.7 million of all other loans are in their second or third deferment and 8 commercial loans totaling $38.8 million were under review and pending approval for a first or second deferral. We continue to actively monitor and manage all lending relationships in a manner that supports our clients and protects the Bank.

Allowance for Credit Losses

Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ($ in thousands) Allowance for loan losses (ALL) Balance at beginning of period $ 90,927 $ 90,370 $ 78,243 $ 57,649 $ 62,927 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (1) — — — 7,609 — Loans charged off (11,520) (1,821) — (2,076) (2,706) Recoveries 609 248 608 350 106 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (10,911) (1,573) 608 (1,726) (2,600) Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 1,014 2,130 11,519 14,711 (2,678) Balance at end of period $ 81,030 $ 90,927 $ 90,370 $ 78,243 $ 57,649 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments Balance at beginning of period $ 3,206 $ 4,195 $ 3,888 $ 4,064 $ 4,362 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (1) — — — (1,226) — (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (23) (989) 307 1,050 (298) Balance at end of period 3,183 3,206 4,195 3,888 4,064 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 84,213 $ 94,133 $ 94,565 $ 82,131 $ 61,713 ALL to total loans 1.37 % 1.60 % 1.61 % 1.38 % 0.97 % ACL to total loans 1.43 % 1.66 % 1.68 % 1.45 % 1.04 % ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.48 % 1.74 % 1.76 % 1.45 % 1.04 % ACL to NPLs 229.91 % 140.74 % 130.07 % 145.44 % 142.35 % Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans held-for-investment 0.77 % 0.12 % (0.04) % 0.12 % 0.17 % Reserve for loss on repurchased loans Balance at beginning of period $ 5,487 $ 5,567 $ 5,601 $ 6,201 $ 6,561 Initial provision for loan repurchases — 11 — — — Provision for (reversal of) provision for loan repurchases 28 (91) (34) (600) (360) Balance at end of period $ 5,515 $ 5,487 $ 5,567 $ 5,601 $ 6,201 (1) Represents the impact of adopting ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses on January 1, 2020. As a result of adopting ASU 2016-13, our methodology to compute our allowance for credit losses is based on a current expected credit loss methodology, rather than the previously applied incurred loss methodology.

The allowance for expected credit losses ("ACL"), which includes the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, totaled $84.2 million, or 1.43% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $94.1 million, or 1.66% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The $9.9 million decrease in the ACL was due to: (i) net charge-offs of $10.9 million, offset by increases in (ii) general reserves of $684 thousand due to the impact of higher loan balances, updated forecasts, and improved credit quality metrics, and (iii) specific reserves of $306 thousand. The ACL coverage of non-performing loans was 230% at December 31, 2020 compared to 141% at September 30, 2020 and 142% at December 31, 2019.

Our ACL methodology and resulting provision continues to be impacted by the current economic uncertainty and volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ACL methodology uses a nationally recognized, third-party model that includes many assumptions based on historical and peer loss data, current loan portfolio risk profile including risk ratings, and economic forecasts including macroeconomic variables ("MEVs") released by our model provider during December 2020. In contrast to the September 2020 forecasts, these December forecasts reflect a more favorable view of the economy (i.e. higher GDP growth rates and lower unemployment rates). However, the Company-specific economic view recognizes that the foreseeable future continues to be uncertain with respect to the rollout of the approved vaccines for COVID-19; the lack of clarity regarding the impact of the most recent government stimulus; the continued unknown impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and certain industry segments; and the unknown benefit from Federal Reserve and other government actions. Accordingly, the ACL level and resulting provision reflect these uncertainties. The ACL also incorporated qualitative factors to account for certain loan portfolio characteristics that are not taken into consideration by the third-party model including underlying strengths and weaknesses in the loan portfolio. As is the case with all estimates, the ACL is expected to be impacted in future periods by economic volatility, changing economic forecasts, underlying model assumptions, and asset quality metrics, all of which may be better than or worse than current estimates.

Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,819 $ 292,490 $ 420,640 $ 435,992 $ 373,472 Securities available-for-sale 1,231,431 1,245,867 1,176,029 969,427 912,580 Loans held-for-sale 1,413 1,849 19,768 20,234 22,642 Loans held-for-investment 5,898,405 5,678,002 5,627,696 5,667,464 5,951,885 Allowance for loan losses (81,030) (90,927) (90,370) (78,243) (57,649) Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock 44,506 44,809 46,585 57,237 59,420 Servicing rights, net 1,454 1,621 1,753 2,009 2,299 Premises and equipment, net 121,520 123,812 125,247 127,379 128,021 Alternative energy partnership investments, net 27,977 27,786 26,967 27,347 29,300 Goodwill 37,144 37,144 37,144 37,144 37,144 Other intangible assets, net 2,633 2,939 3,292 3,722 4,151 Deferred income tax, net 45,957 43,744 48,288 63,849 44,906 Income tax receivable 1,105 10,701 13,094 7,198 4,233 Bank owned life insurance investment 111,807 111,115 110,487 110,397 109,819 Right of use assets 19,633 18,909 19,408 20,882 22,540 Other assets 192,560 188,245 184,110 190,569 183,647 Total assets $ 7,877,334 $ 7,738,106 $ 7,770,138 $ 7,662,607 $ 7,828,410 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,559,248 $ 1,450,744 $ 1,391,504 $ 1,256,081 $ 1,088,516 Interest-bearing deposits 4,526,552 4,581,522 4,645,961 4,306,757 4,338,651 Total deposits 6,085,800 6,032,266 6,037,465 5,562,838 5,427,167 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 539,795 559,482 617,170 978,000 1,195,000 Notes payable, net 256,315 173,623 173,537 173,479 173,421 Reserve for loss on repurchased loans 5,515 5,487 5,567 5,601 6,201 Lease liabilities 20,647 19,938 20,531 22,075 23,692 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 72,055 73,056 68,909 85,612 95,684 Total liabilities 6,980,127 6,863,852 6,923,179 6,827,605 6,921,165 Commitments and contingent liabilities Preferred stock 184,878 184,878 185,037 187,687 189,825 Common stock 522 522 522 520 520 Common stock, class B non-voting non-convertible 5 5 5 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 634,704 633,409 632,117 631,125 629,848 Retained earnings 110,179 95,001 85,670 110,640 127,733 Treasury stock (40,827) (40,827) (40,827) (40,827) (28,786) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 7,746 1,266 (15,565) (54,148) (11,900) Total stockholders’ equity 897,207 874,254 846,959 835,002 907,245 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,877,334 $ 7,738,106 $ 7,770,138 $ 7,662,607 $ 7,828,410

Banc of California, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 66,105 $ 62,019 $ 63,642 $ 65,534 $ 73,930 $ 257,300 $ 333,934 Securities 6,636 6,766 7,816 7,820 7,812 29,038 48,134 Other interest-earning assets 789 881 1,239 1,360 1,960 4,269 9,043 Total interest and dividend income 73,530 69,666 72,697 74,714 83,702 290,607 391,111 Interest expense Deposits 5,436 7,564 10,205 14,611 18,247 37,816 101,099 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,479 3,860 4,818 5,883 6,396 18,040 32,285 Notes payable and other interest-bearing liabilities 3,052 2,387 2,359 2,359 2,399 10,157 9,564 Total interest expense 11,967 13,811 17,382 22,853 27,042 66,013 142,948 Net interest income 61,563 55,855 55,315 51,861 56,660 224,594 248,163 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 991 1,141 11,826 15,761 (2,976) 29,719 35,829 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 60,572 54,714 43,489 36,100 59,636 194,875 212,334 Noninterest income Customer service fees 1,953 1,498 1,224 1,096 1,451 5,771 5,982 Loan servicing income 149 186 95 75 312 505 679 Income from bank owned life insurance 691 629 591 578 599 2,489 2,292 Impairment loss on investment securities — — — — — — (731) Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale — — 2,011 — 3 2,011 (4,852) Fair value adjustment on loans held for sale 36 24 25 (1,586) 30 (1,501) 106 Net gain (loss) on sale of loans — 272 — (27) (863) 245 7,766 All other income (loss) 4,146 1,345 1,582 1,925 3,398 8,998 874 Total noninterest income 6,975 3,954 5,528 2,061 4,930 18,518 12,116 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 25,836 23,277 24,260 23,436 24,036 96,809 105,915 Naming rights termination — — 26,769 — — 26,769 — Occupancy and equipment 7,560 7,457 7,090 7,243 7,900 29,350 31,308 Professional fees 29 5,147 4,596 5,964 2,611 15,736 12,212 Data processing 1,608 1,657 1,536 1,773 1,684 6,574 6,420 Advertising 171 219 1,157 1,756 2,227 3,303 8,422 Regulatory assessments 748 784 725 484 1,854 2,741 7,711 Reversal of loan repurchase reserves 28 (91) (34) (600) (360) (697) (660) Amortization of intangible assets 306 353 430 429 454 1,518 2,195 Restructuring expense — — — — 1,626 — 4,263 All other expenses 3,337 3,021 6,408 4,529 4,412 17,295 16,992 Total noninterest expense before (gain) loss in alternative energy partnership investments 39,623 41,824 72,937 45,014 46,444 199,398 194,778 (Gain) loss in alternative energy partnership investments (673) (1,430) (167) 1,905 1,039 (365) 1,694 Total noninterest expense 38,950 40,394 72,770 46,919 47,483 199,033 196,472 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 28,597 18,274 (23,753) (8,758) 17,083 14,360 27,978 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,894 2,361 (5,304) (2,165) 2,811 1,786 4,219 Net income (loss) 21,703 15,913 (18,449) (6,593) 14,272 12,574 23,759 Preferred stock dividends 3,447 3,447 3,442 3,533 3,540 13,869 15,559 Income allocated to participating securities 456 281 — — 224 — — Participating securities dividends 94 94 94 94 93 376 483 Impact of preferred stock redemption — 7 (49) (526) — (568) 5,093 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 17,706 $ 12,084 $ (21,936) $ (9,694) $ 10,415 $ (1,103) $ 2,624 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.24 $ (0.44) $ (0.19) $ 0.21 $ (0.02) $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.24 $ (0.44) $ (0.19) $ 0.20 $ (0.02) $ 0.05 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 50,125,462 50,108,655 50,030,919 50,464,777 50,699,915 50,182,096 50,621,785 Diluted 50,335,271 50,190,933 50,030,919 50,464,777 50,927,978 50,182,096 50,724,951 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.24 $ 0.31

Banc of California, Inc. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Profitability and other ratios of consolidated operations Return on average assets(1) 1.11 % 0.82 % (0.96) % (0.35) % 0.71 % Return on average equity(1) 9.67 % 7.32 % (8.69) % (2.89) % 6.20 % Return on average tangible common equity(2) 11.02 % 7.92 % (13.77) % (5.44) % 6.46 % Pre-tax pre-provision income (loss) ROAA 1.52 % 1.00 % (0.62) % 0.37 % 0.70 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income ROAA(1)(2) 1.25 % 0.98 % 0.83 % 0.65 % 0.66 % Dividend payout ratio(3) 17.14 % 25.00 % (13.64) % (31.58) % 28.57 % Average loan yield 4.58 % 4.46 % 4.48 % 4.56 % 4.71 % Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.47 % 0.66 % 0.93 % 1.41 % 1.57 % Average cost of total deposits 0.36 % 0.51 % 0.71 % 1.11 % 1.27 % Net interest spread 3.15 % 2.84 % 2.77 % 2.56 % 2.65 % Net interest margin(1) 3.38 % 3.09 % 3.09 % 2.97 % 3.04 % Noninterest income to total revenue(4) 10.18 % 6.61 % 9.09 % 3.82 % 8.00 % Noninterest income to average total assets(1) 0.36 % 0.20 % 0.29 % 0.11 % 0.25 % Noninterest expense to average total assets(1) 2.00 % 2.09 % 3.78 % 2.50 % 2.37 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets(1) 2.26 % 2.10 % 2.22 % 2.30 % 2.41 % Efficiency ratio(2)(5) 56.83 % 67.54 % 119.60 % 87.01 % 77.10 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(2)(5) 64.26 % 68.31 % 72.74 % 78.07 % 78.59 % Average loans held-for-investment to average deposits 95.65 % 92.86 % 98.51 % 108.54 % 108.50 % Average securities available-for-sale to average total assets 15.96 % 15.49 % 13.75 % 12.60 % 10.48 % Average stockholders’ equity to average total assets 11.49 % 11.26 % 11.04 % 12.11 % 11.47 % (1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (2) The ratios are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See Non-GAAP measures section for reconciliation of the calculation. (3) The ratio is calculated by dividing dividends declared per common share by basic earnings (loss) per common share. (4) Total revenue is equal to the sum of net interest income before provision for (reversal of) credit losses and noninterest income. (5) The ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and noninterest income.

Banc of California, Inc. Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Cost Paid (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Average Yield Average Yield Average Yield Balance Interest / Cost Balance Interest / Cost Balance Interest / Cost Interest-earning assets Loans held-for-sale $ 1,564 $ 8 2.03 % $ 19,544 $ 139 2.83 % $ 19,967 $ 155 3.12 % SFR mortgage 1,224,865 12,955 4.21 % 1,311,513 13,178 4.00 % 1,416,358 14,187 4.03 % Commercial real estate, multifamily, and construction 2,507,950 30,371 4.82 % 2,493,408 29,666 4.73 % 2,524,477 29,459 4.69 % Commercial and industrial, SBA, and lease financing 1,978,684 21,984 4.42 % 1,673,548 18,585 4.42 % 1,706,120 19,392 4.57 % Other consumer 31,856 787 9.83 % 35,563 451 5.05 % 40,697 449 4.44 % Gross loans and leases 5,744,919 66,105 4.58 % 5,533,576 62,019 4.46 % 5,707,619 63,642 4.48 % Securities 1,239,295 6,636 2.13 % 1,190,765 6,766 2.26 % 1,063,941 7,816 2.95 % Other interest-earning assets 262,363 789 1.20 % 457,558 881 0.77 % 424,776 1,239 1.17 % Total interest-earning assets 7,246,577 73,530 4.04 % 7,181,899 69,666 3.86 % 7,196,336 72,697 4.06 % Allowance for loan losses (83,745) (89,679) (78,528) BOLI and noninterest-earning assets 602,165 594,885 622,398 Total assets $ 7,764,997 $ 7,687,105 $ 7,740,206 Interest-bearing liabilities Savings $ 937,649 $ 2,128 0.90 % $ 948,898 $ 2,353 0.99 % $ 905,997 $ 2,718 1.21 % Interest-bearing checking 2,086,146 1,131 0.22 % 1,919,327 1,660 0.34 % 1,710,038 2,186 0.51 % Money market 671,949 414 0.25 % 681,421 645 0.38 % 592,872 850 0.58 % Certificates of deposit 860,131 1,763 0.82 % 1,030,829 2,906 1.12 % 1,214,939 4,451 1.47 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,555,875 5,436 0.47 % 4,580,475 7,564 0.66 % 4,423,846 10,205 0.93 % FHLB advances 534,303 3,479 2.59 % 608,169 3,860 2.52 % 819,166 4,818 2.37 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements — — — % 1,309 2 0.61 % 1,024 2 0.79 % Long-term debt and other interest-bearing liabilities 238,265 3,052 5.10 % 173,911 2,385 5.46 % 173,977 2,357 5.45 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,328,443 11,967 0.89 % 5,363,864 13,811 1.02 % 5,418,013 17,382 1.29 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,448,422 1,357,411 1,349,735 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 95,567 100,424 118,208 Total liabilities 6,872,432 6,821,699 6,885,956 Total stockholders’ equity 892,565 865,406 854,250 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,764,997 $ 7,687,105 $ 7,740,206 Net interest income/spread $ 61,563 3.15 % $ 55,855 2.84 % $ 55,315 2.77 % Net interest margin 3.38 % 3.09 % 3.09 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 136.00 % 133.89 % 132.82 % Total deposits $ 6,004,297 $ 5,436 0.36 % $ 5,937,886 $ 7,564 0.51 % $ 5,773,581 $ 10,205 0.71 % Total funding (1) $ 6,776,865 $ 11,967 0.70 % $ 6,721,275 $ 13,811 0.82 % $ 6,767,748 $ 17,382 1.03 % (1) Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Yield Average Yield Balance Interest / Cost Balance Interest / Cost Interest-earning assets Loans held-for-sale $ 22,273 $ 220 3.97 % $ 23,527 $ 221 3.73 % SFR mortgage 1,532,967 15,295 4.01 % 1,689,228 16,788 3.94 % Commercial real estate, multifamily, and construction 2,564,485 30,223 4.74 % 2,633,342 32,763 4.94 % Commercial and industrial, SBA, and lease financing 1,613,324 19,157 4.78 % 1,821,064 23,381 5.09 % Other consumer 47,761 639 5.38 % 54,088 777 5.70 % Gross loans and leases 5,780,810 65,534 4.56 % 6,221,249 73,930 4.71 % Securities 952,966 7,820 3.30 % 833,726 7,812 3.72 % Other interest-earning assets 297,444 1,360 1.84 % 330,950 1,960 2.35 % Total interest-earning assets 7,031,220 74,714 4.27 % 7,385,925 83,702 4.50 % Allowance for loan losses (60,470) (61,642) BOLI and noninterest-earning assets 592,192 630,308 Total assets $ 7,562,942 $ 7,954,591 Interest-bearing liabilities Savings 890,830 3,296 1.49 % 981,346 3,889 1.57 % Interest-bearing checking 1,520,922 3,728 0.99 % 1,546,322 4,234 1.09 % Money market 608,926 1,760 1.16 % 743,695 2,593 1.38 % Certificates of deposit 1,151,518 5,827 2.04 % 1,332,911 7,531 2.24 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,172,196 14,611 1.41 % 4,604,274 18,247 1.57 % FHLB advances 1,039,055 5,883 2.28 % 1,020,478 6,396 2.49 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements — — — % 2,223 15 2.68 % Long-term debt and other interest-bearing liabilities 174,056 2,359 5.45 % 174,092 2,384 5.43 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,385,307 22,853 1.71 % 5,801,067 27,042 1.85 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,133,306 1,108,077 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 128,282 132,698 Total liabilities 6,646,895 7,041,842 Total stockholders’ equity 916,047 912,749 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,562,942 $ 7,954,591 Net interest income/spread $ 51,861 2.56 % $ 56,660 2.65 % Net interest margin 2.97 % 3.04 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 130.56 % 127.32 % Total deposits $ 5,305,502 $ 14,611 1.11 % $ 5,712,351 $ 18,247 1.27 % Total funding (1) $ 6,518,613 $ 22,853 1.41 % $ 6,909,144 $ 27,042 1.55 % (1) Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.