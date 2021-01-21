 

Vow ASA Presentation held at Pareto Power & Renewable Energy Conference

Today, Vow CEO Henrik Badin presented the company at Pareto Securities’ Power & Renewable Energy Conference, an online event for investors with leading players in the energy space on stage.

In the presentation, Badin elaborated on the company’s broad offering of technologies and services for landbased industries in general, and its plans for Vow Industries in particular. With the launch of Vow Industries, Vow is taking the first steps to expand its business beyond being a provider of technology and solutions.

Vow Industries’ business idea is to build, own and operate plants that valorise waste and produce biogenic raw materials that will help industry decarbonize, and produce CO2 neutral gas and hydrogen (decarbonized energy), low-carbon fuels and CO2 removal certificates. Vow Industries plans to build its first plant at Follum in Eastern Norway.

“With Vow Industries our ambition is to deliver ‘decarbonising as a service’ to industrial players which are undergoing significant restructuring in order to achieve their goals of CO2 neutrality”, CEO Henrik Badin said.

For more information about Vow Industries, please see Vow’s Newsweb announcement on 15 December 2020 (https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/520642) and the attached presentation.


For further queries, please contact:

Vow ASA
Henrik Badin – CEO
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com


In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean and CO2 neutral energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon. Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 

