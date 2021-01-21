 

Feed Plant-based Protein Market worth $3.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 12:30   

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Feed Plant-based Protein Market by Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Sunflower), Livestock (Pets, Swine, Ruminants, Poultry, and Aquatic Animals), Type (Concentrates & Isolates), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Feed Plant-Based Protein Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.3% in terms of value. An increase in demand for plant-based pet food due to rise in awareness among pet owners, pet owners' inclination toward organic pet food ingredients, and innovative animal husbandry techniques to improve meat quality augments the demand for nutritional plant-based protein is driving the global feed plant-based protein market.

The soy segment accounted for the largest share in the feed plant-based protein market

Based on sources, soy dominated the feed plant-based protein market. Soy protein products are used in feed and pet food to increase water and fat retention and improve nutritional values. It has been a substitute for traditional chemical-based feed ingredients, and soy proteins have rapid dispersibility and excellent suspension properties. Moreover, soy concentrates consist of approximately 70% protein and are highly digestible with low antigenicity. Due to these factors, soy protein is estimated to account for most of the share in the feed plant-based protein market.

The ruminants segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate in the feed plant-based protein market during the forecast period

Based on livestock, ruminants accounted for the fastest-growing segment in the feed plant-based protein market. The rising demand for dairy & dairy-based products such as milk, cheese, yogurt, and butter in both the developed and developing countries is projected to drive the growth of the nutritional feed ingredients for the consumption of ruminants. The plant-based protein ingredients, besides increasing the production of end products obtained from ruminants, also improve their health and immune systems. Owing to these factors, the segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.

