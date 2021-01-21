Atos, a major player in France’s national strategy on quantum technologies

Paris, France – 21 January 2021 – Atos welcomes the French government's initiative and is proud to participate in the development of the national strategy on quantum technologies, announced today by President Emmanuel Macron.

With unique expertise in Europe and innovative technologies such as the Atos Quantum Learning Machine (Atos QLM), the world's most powerful quantum simulator, Atos is already working closely with national players such as GENCI (Grand Equipement National de Calcul) and the CEA (Commissariat à l'Energie Atomique), as well as the start-up Pasqal . The national quantum strategy now offers Atos the opportunity to accelerate its Atos Quantum program and strengthen its contribution to the French quantum ecosystem, with a view to offering its customers the first benefits of quantum computing in the NISQ (Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum) era as soon as possible.