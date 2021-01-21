 

ZW Data Action Technologies Invests in SaaS Software Operator Weiyouxin Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 12:30  |  42   |   |   

BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) ("ZW Data" or the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced investment in private domain SaaS software operation service provider Weiyouxin Technology (“Weiyouxin”). More information can be found on the website: http://www.gd-weiyouxin.com/.

ZW Data and Weiyouxin strive to provide WeChat-based social CRM operating tools to empower large brand name merchants to build digital marketing platforms. As the pandemic continues to impact business operations and hit offline stores, digital marketing platforms provide solutions to corporations by attracting WeChat private domain traffic and building live broadcast platforms. We expect to serve multinationals such as Dell Group, large state-owned enterprises such as China Unicom, new energy vehicle manufacturers such as Tianji Automobile and other large brand name companies.

Handong Cheng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZW Data, commented, “The global economic turbulence under the pandemic has been disrupting the traditional offline marketing activities. Major brands are exploring transformative paths to digitize their branding and marketing. Digital transformation has become an irreversible trend. Together with Weiyouxin, we will focus on the restructuring corporate digital marketing and inject new vitality into companies through SCRM operation and private domain traffic management. Additionally, we are committed to creating a digitized smart ecosystem for small and medium sized retailers with our Blockchain Integrated Framework for Retail Business, or BIF. Our BIF will ensure Digital ID and contents are protected by blockchain as the user privacy is our top priority.”

Zhen Liang, Chief Executive Officer of Weixinou, commented, “We are building digital marketing platforms to promote private domain traffic alliance and precision marketing. Our platforms will link tens of millions of companies by building digital connection between headquarters and branch offices, brands and dealers, sales and distributors, as well as brands and customers. The platforms will not only improve business operation efficiency but also capture and store data for precision marketing. Our goal is to develop long-term relationship with our merchant clients and share the dividends brought by digital transformation.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZW Data Action Technologies Invests in SaaS Software Operator Weiyouxin Technology BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) ("ZW Data" or the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Gritstone and Genevant Sciences Announce License Agreement for COVID-19 Vaccine
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Reports Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Back River Gold ...
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 