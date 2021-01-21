Tapestry, Inc. to Host FY21 Second Quarter Earnings Call

On Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. (ET), Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter results, which will be reported via press release earlier that morning.

To listen to this Tapestry conference call, please dial 1-877-510-8087 or 1-862-298-9015 and provide the Conference ID 4990276. To listen to the audio webcast, please visit www.tapestry.com/investors on the Internet. A telephone replay will be available for five business days beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on February 4th. To access the telephone replay, please call 1-800-585-8367 or 1-404-537-3406 and enter the Conference ID 4990276.