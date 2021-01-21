 

Palantir Issues Additional Details Regarding its Inaugural Demo Day on January 26, 2021

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) today issued additional details about its inaugural Demo Day on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 4:30pm ET.

Demo Day marks the first time Palantir is demoing the latest developments to its software platforms, Foundry and Gotham, to the general public. The demos will include examples of how Palantir’s commercial and government customers — including manufacturers, defense agencies, and others — use its software.

The event will also highlight Palantir’s modular strategy, including the announcement and demonstration of new software modules such as:

  • Software-Defined Data Integration (“SDDI”): to integrate with dozens of ERP systems in days
  • Low-Code / No-Code Environments: to deploy operational applications in hours
  • Archetypes: to start business use cases in a few clicks
  • AI-Enabled Mission Command: to support U.S. and allied nations in planning and executing missions

Palantir will also discuss its latest developments on Apollo, the company’s continuous delivery and infrastructure platform. Apollo ensures Foundry and Gotham can be used by customers in any environment. In Q4 2020, Apollo managed 150,000+ upgrades per week across environments, up from 40,000+ upgrades per week in Q2 2020.

Advance registration for Palantir’s Demo Day is required, and is available at https://palantir.events/livedemoday. For any questions regarding the event, please email live-demos@palantir.com.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the expected benefits of, or anticipated updates to, its software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to meet the unique or anticipated needs of our customers; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; and our platforms’ reliability. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Disclaimer

