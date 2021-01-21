Palantir Issues Additional Details Regarding its Inaugural Demo Day on January 26, 2021

Demo Day marks the first time Palantir is demoing the latest developments to its software platforms, Foundry and Gotham, to the general public. The demos will include examples of how Palantir’s commercial and government customers — including manufacturers, defense agencies, and others — use its software.

Software-Defined Data Integration (“SDDI”): to integrate with dozens of ERP systems in days

to integrate with dozens of ERP systems in days Low-Code / No-Code Environments: to deploy operational applications in hours

to deploy operational applications in hours Archetypes: to start business use cases in a few clicks

to start business use cases in a few clicks AI-Enabled Mission Command: to support U.S. and allied nations in planning and executing missions

Palantir will also discuss its latest developments on Apollo, the company’s continuous delivery and infrastructure platform. Apollo ensures Foundry and Gotham can be used by customers in any environment. In Q4 2020, Apollo managed 150,000+ upgrades per week across environments, up from 40,000+ upgrades per week in Q2 2020.

Advance registration for Palantir’s Demo Day is required, and is available at https://palantir.events/livedemoday. For any questions regarding the event, please email live-demos@palantir.com.

