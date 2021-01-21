 

Repauno Port & Rail Terminal Announces Hank Alexander as Chief Executive Officer, Successfully Loads First Marine Vessel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 12:55  |  20   |   |   

GIBBSTOWN, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repauno Port & Rail Terminal, located along the Delaware River in Gibbstown, New Jersey, announced today that Harry J. (Hank) Alexander has been named Chief Executive Officer. In addition, the facility has successfully received and loaded its first Liquified Petroleum Gas marine vessel, utilizing a new state of the art rail-to-ship loading system. Repauno Port & Rail Terminal is a subsidiary of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI).

Mr. Alexander brings more than 25 years of industry experience to the position, having most recently served as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for Energy Transfer, and previously with Sunoco Logistics Partners. While at Energy Transfer, Mr. Alexander was responsible for commercial, strategic growth and revenue related activities. His professional experience also encompasses operations, engineering and construction management roles.

“We are very pleased to have Hank assume the role of Chief Executive Officer at Repauno, and we are proud to have safely loaded the first marine vessel at our facility,” said Joe Adams, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of FTAI. “The state of the art terminal is designed to safely and efficiently handle a wide variety of freight, providing critical logistics services to a multitude of industrial segments, and Hank will bring strategic oversight, vision and leadership to guide this facility toward realizing its full potential as a world class multimodal hub.”

The newest marine terminal on the Delaware River, Repauno Port & Rail Terminal is uniquely positioned as a premier multimodal facility on the Atlantic Seaboard. The deep water terminal is located on 1,600 acres in Gibbstown, New Jersey with underground granite storage cavern infrastructure, a new multipurpose dock, unit train rail capability and convenient truck access to interstates I-95 and I-295. For more information on Repauno Port & Rail Terminal, please visit www.repauno.com.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
(212) 798-6128
aandreini@fortress.com


Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Repauno Port & Rail Terminal Announces Hank Alexander as Chief Executive Officer, Successfully Loads First Marine Vessel GIBBSTOWN, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Repauno Port & Rail Terminal, located along the Delaware River in Gibbstown, New Jersey, announced today that Harry J. (Hank) Alexander has been named Chief Executive Officer. In addition, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Gritstone and Genevant Sciences Announce License Agreement for COVID-19 Vaccine
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Reports Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Back River Gold ...
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC to Participate in the Barclays Industrial Select Conference
23.12.20
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Announces Early Settlement of Tender Offer for 6.75% Senior Notes Due 2022
23.12.20
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Announces Early Results of Tender Offer for 6.75% Senior Notes Due 2022