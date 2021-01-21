 

Offer Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 12:46  |  13   |   |   

Offer Update

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company")

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021

Following strong demand for the Company’s shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021, which opened on 5 January 2021, the Board is pleased to announce that it has elected to exercise its over-allotment facility referred to in the prospectus. Accordingly, the maximum amount that the Company can raise is increased from £6 million to £9 million (before issue costs).

Enquiries:
Will Fraser-Allen
Managing Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850
21 January 2021


Disclaimer

