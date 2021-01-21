Martin Marietta Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) today announced that it will provide an online Web simulcast of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The Company will release results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, that morning before the market opens.



A live audio webcast of Martin Marietta’s call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 9, 2021. An on-demand replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for one year. A link to both the live and replay events is available on the Company’s website.