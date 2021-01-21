Arcos Dorados Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Comparable Sales and Provides an Outlook For 2021

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today reported its systemwide comparable sales results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement planned for March 17, 2021. The Company also provided a business update, including its outlook and strategic priorities for the full year 2021.

“We begin this new calendar year with renewed optimism for our business and the McDonald’s brand in Latin America. The lessons learned in 2020 have undoubtedly served to unite our team as well as bring us closer to the guests and communities we serve. Although we have not yet reached the Full Revival Phase of our plan, we expect to do so this year and Arcos Dorados is clearly the best-positioned restaurant operator in Latin America and the Caribbean. In 2021, we plan to gain meaningful market share, resume normalized operations and self-fund investments in unit growth as well as extending our significant lead in the industry’s digital race,” said Marcelo Rabach, Arcos Dorados’ Chief Executive Officer.