Kinder Morgan to Hold 2021 Investor Day

Representatives of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) intend to make virtual presentations on January 27, 2021 at the Kinder Morgan 2021 Investor Day regarding the results for fiscal year 2020, the near-term outlook for 2021, as well as the long-term outlook for KMI.

Interested parties will be able to view the materials to be presented at the event by visiting KMI’s website at: https://ir.kindermorgan.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The presentations will also be accessible by audio webcast (both live and on-demand) on KMI’s website at the same web address. Live presentations are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. CT, and an archived webcast will remain available for 90 days on KMI’s website at the above address.