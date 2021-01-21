SweetWater Brewing Company ( “SweetWater” ), based in Atlanta, GA and founded in 1997, today announced the launch of its brand in Colorado, bringing the company into its furthest western market to date. SweetWater’s tasty West Coast style brews, including flagship 420 Extra Pale Ale and a newly launched year-rounder H.A.Z.Y IPA, will flow into the state via bars, restaurants and select retail establishments starting February 1, 2021.

420 Extra Pale Ale, H.A.Z.Y. IPA, G13 IPA and High Light Lo-Cal Easy IPA Available Throughout Colorado (Photo: Business Wire)

SweetWater’s expansion into the first U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana comes shortly after its November 2020 acquisition by Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA and Nasdaq: APHA), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

The heady, outdoor-forward lifestyle of SweetWater has always been inspired by the state of Colorado, where founder and CEO Freddy Bensch attended college, studied environmental sciences and held his first brewery job.

“Colorado has always held a special place in my heart. It’s where I first learned to brew beer and where I now live half of the year in Telluride. Because of my connection with the state, SweetWater has always had a Colorado vibe, from our West Coast style beers to our 420-friendly lifestyle and passion for the great outdoors,” said Freddy Bensch. “Having our flagship brews and new brands like H.A.Z.Y available throughout the state feels like coming home. Finally, we can pick up some 420s before hitting the slopes or river!”

Among the nation’s top 15 craft breweries in sales by volume according to the Brewer's Association, SweetWater Brewing Company is touted as one of the fastest growing and largest craft brands in the country. With the expansion into Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning lineup of year-round, seasonal and specialty beers will be available in 27 states, plus Washington, D.C. It will build on SweetWater’s presence established in Telluride, CO over the past four years as a sponsor of the Telluride Ski Resort.