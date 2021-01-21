 

SweetWater Brewing Company Reaches New Heights Launching Statewide in Colorado February 1

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater”), based in Atlanta, GA and founded in 1997, today announced the launch of its brand in Colorado, bringing the company into its furthest western market to date. SweetWater’s tasty West Coast style brews, including flagship 420 Extra Pale Ale and a newly launched year-rounder H.A.Z.Y IPA, will flow into the state via bars, restaurants and select retail establishments starting February 1, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005247/en/

420 Extra Pale Ale, H.A.Z.Y. IPA, G13 IPA and High Light Lo-Cal Easy IPA Available Throughout Colorado (Photo: Business Wire)

420 Extra Pale Ale, H.A.Z.Y. IPA, G13 IPA and High Light Lo-Cal Easy IPA Available Throughout Colorado (Photo: Business Wire)

SweetWater’s expansion into the first U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana comes shortly after its November 2020 acquisition by Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA and Nasdaq: APHA), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

The heady, outdoor-forward lifestyle of SweetWater has always been inspired by the state of Colorado, where founder and CEO Freddy Bensch attended college, studied environmental sciences and held his first brewery job.

“Colorado has always held a special place in my heart. It’s where I first learned to brew beer and where I now live half of the year in Telluride. Because of my connection with the state, SweetWater has always had a Colorado vibe, from our West Coast style beers to our 420-friendly lifestyle and passion for the great outdoors,” said Freddy Bensch. “Having our flagship brews and new brands like H.A.Z.Y available throughout the state feels like coming home. Finally, we can pick up some 420s before hitting the slopes or river!”

Among the nation’s top 15 craft breweries in sales by volume according to the Brewer's Association, SweetWater Brewing Company is touted as one of the fastest growing and largest craft brands in the country. With the expansion into Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning lineup of year-round, seasonal and specialty beers will be available in 27 states, plus Washington, D.C. It will build on SweetWater’s presence established in Telluride, CO over the past four years as a sponsor of the Telluride Ski Resort.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SweetWater Brewing Company Reaches New Heights Launching Statewide in Colorado February 1 SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater”), based in Atlanta, GA and founded in 1997, today announced the launch of its brand in Colorado, bringing the company into its furthest western market to date. SweetWater’s tasty West Coast style brews, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., to Depart Verastem Oncology
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update