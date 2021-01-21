Cerevel Therapeutics Announces the Appointments of Deval Patrick and Deborah Baron to its Board of Directors

Mr. Patrick, a former two-term governor of Massachusetts, is an experienced business and government leader with a deep understanding of the life sciences ecosystem. He currently serves as a director at Global Blood Therapeutics, Amwell, Twilio, and Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. He is also the founder and chairperson of the TogetherFund, a political action committee that supports progressive politics and grassroots groups working to drive turnout and engagement among disenfranchised and marginalized voters. Mr. Patrick was previously a managing director at Bain Capital.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics , a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced today that it has appointed the Honorable Deval Patrick and Deborah Baron to serve as independent members of its Board of Directors.

Ms. Baron is senior vice president, Worldwide Business Development for Pfizer Inc., where she leads all business development activities including prioritizing opportunities, managing evaluations, and executing transactions.

“Deval and Deborah are each exceptional leaders in the life sciences community, and they will bring a diverse set of experiences and perspectives to Cerevel,” said Tony Coles, M.D., chief executive officer and chairperson of Cerevel Therapeutics. “I look forward to adding their voices, their wisdom and their experience to our board as we continue our aspiration to build the premier neuroscience company.”

“Cerevel exemplifies the innovative spirit of the life sciences industry in Massachusetts, as it seeks to bring new treatment options to patients facing Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and other devastating conditions,” said Mr. Patrick. “I am excited to join the Cerevel board and support the company’s mission to change what is possible in neuroscience.”

“I am proud to continue Pfizer’s participation on the Cerevel board, as Cerevel applies its expertise in neurocircuitry and receptor selectivity to advance an innovative pipeline of medicines,” said Ms. Baron. “Cerevel has been purpose-built with an experienced team of drug developers and the capabilities to advance new treatment options for neuroscience diseases.”

About Deval Patrick

Originally from the South Side of Chicago, Mr. Patrick has had a career as a business and civil rights attorney and business executive, becoming a partner at two Boston law firms and a senior executive at Texaco and Coca-Cola. In 1994, President Clinton appointed Mr. Patrick to the nation’s top civil rights post, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights.