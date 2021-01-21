 

Amicus Therapeutics Announces Presentations and Posters at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 13:00  |  55   |   |   

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), a patient-dedicated global biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel medicines for rare diseases, today announced that three oral presentations and ten posters highlighting its development programs for Lysosomal Disorders will be included at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021, to be held virtually February 8-12, 2021.

Oral Platform Presentations:

  • Direct intercellular cross-correction of α-galactosidase-A deficiency in Fabry disease podocytes through tunneling nanotubes in a mixed cell culture model – Behzad Najafian, MD, Department of Pathology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA (Monday, February 8 at 1:12 p.m. EST)

  • Single-dose AAV9-CLN6 gene transfer slows the decline in motor and language function in variant late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis 6: Interim results from phase 1/2 trial – Emily de los Reyes, MD, Pediatric Neurology, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, OH, USA (Wednesday, February 10 at 11:24 a.m. EST)

  • Utilization of artificial intelligence to identify undiagnosed Fabry disease patients: Development of a validated machine learning model John Jefferies, MD, MPH, Division of Cardiovascular Disease, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA (Thursday, February 11 at 1:00 p.m. EST)

ePoster Sessions:

Monday, February 8, 2:30-3:30 p.m. EST

  • Direct intercellular cross-correction of α-galactosidase-A deficiency in Fabry disease podocytes through tunneling nanotubes in a mixed cell culture model – Behzad Najafian, MD, Department of Pathology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA (Poster #169)

Tuesday, February 9, 2:30-3:30 p.m. EST

  • Functional analysis and clinical curation of human acid alpha glucosidase (GAA) variants of unknown significance (VUS) screened from infants diagnosed with Pompe disease via newborn screening (NBS) – Shelly Goomber, PhD, Division of Medical Genetics, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA (Poster #87)

  • Development of a Fabry disease screening tool for chronic pain patients - step 1: Categorization based on phenotypic risk profiles – Michael A. Ueberall, MD, Pediatric Neurology, Institute of Neurological Sciences, Nurnberg, Germany (Poster #256)

Wednesday, February 10, 2:30-3:30 p.m. EST

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amicus Therapeutics Announces Presentations and Posters at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021 CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), a patient-dedicated global biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel medicines for rare diseases, today announced that three …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Gritstone and Genevant Sciences Announce License Agreement for COVID-19 Vaccine
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Amicus Therapeutics Reports Preliminary 2020 Revenue and Provides 2021 Outlook
05.01.21
Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
19
Amicus Therapeutics Inc