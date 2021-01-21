 

Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor Event on Geographic Atrophy on January 28, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company will host a virtual investor event titled Pegcetacoplan: Advancing the First Potential Treatment for Geographic Atrophy (GA) from 10:00 a.m. to noon ET on January 28, 2021. The virtual meeting will focus on the significant unmet need in GA and the company’s intravitreal pegcetacoplan program, which is on track for Phase 3 GA results in the third quarter of 2021.

Apellis’ management team will be joined by the following leading retinal physicians:

  • Caroline R. Baumal, M.D., Professor of Ophthalmology, Tufts Medical Center, New England Eye Center, Retina Department
  • Nancy M. Holekamp, M.D., Director, Retina Services, Pepose Vision Institute
  • Jeffrey S. Heier, M.D., Director, Retina Service, Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston
  • Pearse A. Keane, M.D., Consultant Ophthalmologist, Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust; Associate Professor, University College London

The live webcast and slide presentation will be available from the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website at https://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations. To access the event via phone, please dial (833) 353-0413 (local) or (720) 405-3208 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 1162057. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology. For more information, please visit www.apellis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of the expected closing of the exchanges. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether the conditions for the closing of the exchanges will be satisfied and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Apellis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 2, 2020 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Argot Partners
apellis@argotpartners.com
+1 212.600.1902

Media:
Tracy Vineis
media@apellis.com
+1 617 420 4839


Disclaimer

