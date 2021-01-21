Gilat's Proven ESA Technology Successfully Demonstrated over Inmarsat's Global Xpress

For the first time, a live demonstration of an ESA terminal was performed on an Inmarsat operational GX satellite. The successful test was performed on Inmarsat-5 F1 satellite at 62.6 degrees East. Gilat's self-pointing antenna logged-on automatically to the GX network, supporting bi-directional real-time communication in both fixed and dynamic antenna positioning modes. Beam steering under the changing elevation and skew angles was done while managing the power spectral density (PSD) threshold, in order to minimize interference with neighboring satellites, in accordance to regulations.

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT) a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announces the successful test of its Electronically Steered Antenna (ESA) over Inmarsat's Global Xpress (GX) network. Gilat's open-architecture proven ESA has been integrated with Inmarsat's G-MODMAN solution.

"We are pleased with the successful demonstration of Gilat's ESA technology operating over Inmarsat's Global Xpress network," said Jerome Soumagne, Chief Engineer, VP Networks at Inmarsat. "The seamless integration of our G-MODMAN with Gilat's antenna control system, via standard open interfaces, is a key enabler to demonstrate the ability to support Electronic Steered Array Technology in Inmarsat’s global satellite network."

"We are delighted to partner with Inmarsat, for yet another industry first, demonstrating our proven ESA technology on their Global Xpress constellation," said Roni Stoleru, Vice President Antenna Products & Strategy at Gilat. "Having integrated Gilat's ESA with Inmarsat's G-MODMAN further emphasizes Gilat’s ESA leadership and readiness for commercial deployment."

