Microbot Medical Enhances Scientific Advisory Board with World Renowned Interventional Radiologists

Scientific Advisory Board Expanded with Additions of Global Medical Pioneers and Distinguished Thought Leaders

HINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT) continues to enhance its thought leadership capabilities with the addition of several new Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) members: Stephen B. Solomon, MD, a board-certified radiologist with clinical expertise in Interventional Radiology with a focus in Tumor Ablation; Ajay K. Wakhloo, MD PhD FAHA, an internationally recognized expert in acute stroke therapy and the isolation of intracranial aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations; Gal Yaniv, MD, PhD, an endovascular neurosurgeon and leading authority on Artificial Intelligence; Dmitry J. Rabkin, MD, PhD, FSIR, a vascular and Interventional Radiology Specialist; and Ziv Neeman, MD, a vascular and interventional radiology clinician and researcher with a wide array of expertise, particularly in the field of navigation systems for minimally invasive image-guided interventional procedures.



“As we continue to develop and perfect our novel technologies, it remains critical that we also attract extraordinary capabilities throughout the organization - management, Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board - to leverage their combined expertise to achieve Microbot Medical’s objectives,” commented Harel Gadot, CEO, President and Chairman. “We are expecting a higher level of activity in the next year, including significant clinical and regulatory milestones, so our ability to attract leading talent and capitalize on their successes should enable us to maintain a competitive advantage and be at the forefront of developing innovative technologies to address the healthcare industry’s unmet medical needs.”