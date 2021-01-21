 

Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION (TSX: ELD; NYSE: EGO) (“Eldorado”) and QMX GOLD CORPORATION (TSX-V: QMX) (“QMX”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the “Agreement”) pursuant to which Eldorado will acquire all of the outstanding shares of QMX (not already owned by Eldorado) for total consideration of approximately C$132 million on a 100% and fully diluted basis or C$0.30 per QMX share (the “Arrangement”).   Eldorado currently owns 68,125,000 shares of QMX, or approximately 17% of QMX shares outstanding, which it purchased at C$0.06 per share in a private placement on December 30, 2019.

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the Arrangement, each holder of QMX shares will receive, for each QMX share held, (i) C$0.075 in cash and (ii) 0.01523 of an Eldorado common share (the “Arrangement Consideration”), for total consideration of C$0.30 per QMX share (based on Eldorado’s closing price on January 20, 2021). The Arrangement Consideration represents a 39.5% premium to the closing price of QMX shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) on January 20, 2021.

Following the completion of the Arrangement, QMX shareholders will own approximately 2.8% of the issued and outstanding shares of Eldorado.

Strategic Rationale for Eldorado

  • Significantly increases Eldorado’s footprint and landholdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt by approximately 550%, consistent with its strategy to invest in world-class mining jurisdictions where it currently operates.
  • Adds a pipeline of additional organic opportunities proximal to Lamaque, which can be exploited by leveraging existing infrastructure and the Eldorado’s strong operational, exploration, and stakeholder expertise.
  • Enhances Eldorado’s overall risk profile through the addition of future growth prospects in one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world.
  • Underscores Eldorado’s long-term commitment to Quebec and Canada as a core jurisdiction.

“This transaction expands our position in the Abitibi camp and is consistent with our strategy of pursuing growth at Lamaque in Quebec, a high-quality jurisdiction,” said George Burns, Eldorado’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “QMX’s highly prospective land package is ideally located immediately adjacent to our current Lamaque operation and associated exploration projects in the heart of the Val d’Or gold district. Eldorado’s growing financial flexibility will enable us to continue to identify and secure opportunities for prudent growth within our operating footprint.”

