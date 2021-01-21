Collection Sites Announces Partnership with Health and Wellness Expert, Heidi Powell

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve, Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to announce the launch of a partnership between its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC, and Heidi Powell , fitness and transformation expert from ABC’s ‘Extreme Weight Loss’ show. Furthering its dedication to flatten the curve against the novel coronavirus, Collection Sites and Heidi Powell have launched two COVID-19 testing centers in Austin, Texas and Tempe, Arizona providing convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen tests. As part of the partnership, Heidi Powell has paid an upfront fee to launch the test centre in exchange for a small royalty. Through this partnership, Collection Sites customers nationwide will have access to Heidi’s suite of nutritional programs, supplements, and overall wellness resources.

Collection Sites and Celebrity Heidi Powell Opens Two COVID-19 Testing Centers – Gives Away Free 30-day Subscription to The Transform App and Provides Access to Innovative Fitness and Nutrition Content to Help People Strengthen and Maintain Healthy Bodies

About the Heidi Powell Partnership

Collection Sites has leased COVID-19 testing facilities in the parking lots of two shopping centers: Barton Creek Square Mall in Austin, TX and Arizona Mills in Tempe, AZ. “I am proud to serve the families in our backyard and in the Austin/Tempe areas through our connection with Collection Sites,” explains Heidi. “We hope this gesture will help to keep families safe and healthy as we all endeavor to care for one another during this challenging time.”

Testing sites will now be available for those seeking fast, available, and accurate testing for themselves and their loved ones in the weeks and months ahead. The first location opened in January 2021 with daily testing capacity of 150 tests per site. Customer can use insurance or pay out-of-pocket USD between $59 to $139, depending on the test.

“We are excited to see Collection Sites continue to expand its footprint, now with over 700 contracted locations secured across the United States,” says Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of Medivolve, Inc. “Each site offers a comprehensive COVID-19 testing solution, including insurance covered antigen, PCR, and antibody tests. By helping provide greater access to testing and making testing part of a regular shopping routine, we can help society flatten the curve.”