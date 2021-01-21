 

GZ6G Controlled Subsidiary, Green Zebra Media Corp. Taps BRAND for Strategic Partnership

Team to Market Monetized WIFI Broadcast Networks for Smart Cities and Venues

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC) controlled subsidiary, Green Zebra Media Corp., an emerging leader in integrated IT wireless networking, IoT software and digital marketing solutions, announces a strategic partnership with the full-service marketing, branding and PR firm BRAND Ltd., based in Las Vegas.

Continuing to focus on 2021 growth initiatives, Green Zebra is planning to market its proprietary closed-loop WIFI broadcast network solution to stadiums and venues, airports, campuses, and cities. BRAND will provide robust digital and traditional marketing and PR strategies that monetize these free WIFI networks for venues and their sponsors.

The partnership will enable both companies to rapidly scale operations and prepare for significant growth opportunities as the COVID crisis subsides and the economy recovers. Green Zebra expects its market to reopen throughout 2021, and several smart venue implementations are already under development.

“Our solutions combine IT wireless infrastructure, software tools and digital mobile marketing to deliver hyper-targeted information and offers to captive audiences in stadiums, airports and other venues,” said GZ6G Technologies CEO Coleman Smith. “BRAND will develop marketing strategies and tactics to secure venue clients and attract major brands and sponsors that want to reach our audiences.”

The internet ad spend in the United States is expected to increase to 153 Billion U.S. Dollars by 2024, up from 125 billion in 2019. (1) The Green Zebra proprietary closed-loop WIFI broadcast network solution has been designed specifically to secure a share of this market spend.

Virginia Martino, Founder and CEO of Brand Ltd., sees Green Zebra’s solutions as the future of the sponsorship industry.

“Any brand would love to engage with thousands of individual consumers at the point of purchase,” said Virginia Martino. “Any venue needs to create new revenue streams from its free WIFI service.

“The ability to engage with and market directly to your target audience on a dedicated network in a closed environment drives the potential for conversions and ROI sky high,” she said. “And the data from all of these interactions and transactions is so reliable and actionable that we can continuously optimize strategies and messages – almost in real time.

