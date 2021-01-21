 

Avicanna Initiates Pre-Clinical and Behavioural Studies on its RHO Phyto Formulary with University of Guelph and Provides Research and Management Team Updates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 13:30  |  50   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company“) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products has updated and amended its collaboration with Dr. Jibran Khokhar, Assistant Professor at the University of Guelph, and initiated prioritized pre-clinical studies on the RHO Phyto formulations that are commercialized in Canada and Colombia. Additionally, the Company provides an update on research projects with the University of Toronto and Thompson Rivers University as well as a change to its management team.

Initiation of pre-clinical studies on RHO Phyto in collaboration with University of Guelph

Further to Avicanna’s previous announcement regarding Dr. Khokhar’s research team at the University of Guelph being awarded a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (“NSERC”) Alliance grant focused on the neurobiological underpinnings of cannabis toxicosis with the aim to evaluate Avicanna’s formulations in the treatment of cannabis-induced toxicosis, the project is now being expanded. The expansion of the project includes pharmacokinetic and behavioural testing of Avicanna’s RHO Phyto formulations as well as studying their efficacy in alleviating neuropathic pain and addiction. The data generated from the research will help guide Avicanna’s clinical development, including the pharmaceutical and real-world evidence studies related to the RHO Phyto formulations, and will provide additional information to health care practitioners who are recommending and prescribing the products in several markets.

COVID-19 drug candidate project update

The research collaboration with the University of Toronto on the development of a drug candidate to treat lung inflammation caused by COVID-19, with funding support from an NSERC Alliance grant and a MITACS Alliance grant, is complete. The peer-reviewed grants were focused on the development of a cannabinoid formulation to be used for further research on COVID-19. The physical and chemical characterization of the optimized cannabinoid formulation is complete, which included its stability and drug release properties in relevant conditions.

Seite 1 von 4
Avicanna Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avicanna Initiates Pre-Clinical and Behavioural Studies on its RHO Phyto Formulary with University of Guelph and Provides Research and Management Team Updates TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company“) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Gritstone and Genevant Sciences Announce License Agreement for COVID-19 Vaccine
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Avicanna Advances Pharmaceutical Epilepsy Program With Collaboration With the University Health Network and GMP Manufacturing of its First Pharmaceutical Preparation
31.12.20
Avicanna Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option
23.12.20
Avicanna to Expand Access to Its Advanced and Evidence-Based RHO Phyto Medical Products Through Provincial Retailers Across Canada

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.01.20
1
Avicanna - Cannabis von Produktion bis zum Vertrieb auch in Europa