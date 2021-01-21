Amerant Bancorp Inc. Announces the Retirement of Millar Wilson and the Appointment of Gerald “Jerry” P. Plush as Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

To ensure a smooth transition, effective February 15, 2021 and until formally appointed as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Plush will serve as Executive Vice Chairman. Upon the filing of the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Mr. Wilson will formally retire and will remain as a member of the Board of Directors thereafter and as a consultant to the Company through the end of 2021 to support the transition.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company” or “Amerant”) today announced the appointment of Gerald P. Plush as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as well as the forthcoming retirement of Millar Wilson, effective the day after Amerant files its 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, anticipated in March.

Mr. Plush, who is currently on the Amerant Board, is a highly respected financial services industry professional with over 30 years of experience. He is currently a Partner at Patriot Financial Partners, L.P., but will be leaving this role prior to February 15, 2021 when he initiates employment with Amerant. Prior to his time with Patriot, he served in a number of senior executive leadership roles with Santander Holdings USA, Webster Bank and MBNA America, among others. Mr. Plush has extensive public and private company board experience, is actively involved in community service and has served on the board for a number of well-known not for profit organizations.

Frederick C. Copeland, Jr., Chairman of the Board, said, “We are extremely pleased to have Jerry join Amerant’s Management Team as its next Vice Chairman and CEO. He is recognized and respected industry-wide, and brings years of experience in corporate, commercial, small business and retail banking. As a member of our Board he has already been engaged with Amerant’s transformation strategy, and we are confident his unmatched background will be uniquely valuable to drive this strategy as well as Amerant’s growth as a best-in-class community bank.”

“On behalf of the entire Board and the Amerant team, we are truly grateful for Millar’s more than 40 years of dedication to our organization,” continued Copeland. “During his 12-year tenure as CEO, Millar oversaw the growth and expansion of the Company in Florida, Texas and New York, increasing the bank’s assets from $6 billion to nearly $8 billion. He also spearheaded our recent spin-off and subsequent listing and public offering of Amerant on the Nasdaq in 2018; initiated and led our transformation strategy, and expertly navigated us through one of the most challenging years in history. We could not have asked for a better leader and wish him all the best in his very well-deserved retirement.”