Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Size is USD 13840 Million by 2026 at CAGR 3.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Household Vacuum Cleaner Market is Segmented by Type (Canister and Cylinder, Robotic, Handheld), by Application (Online Retail, Offline Retail), by Regions & Key players Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Home Appliances Category.

The global Household Vacuum Cleaners market size is projected to reach USD 13840 Million by 2026, from USD 11150 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Household Vacuum Cleaner Market size are increased purchasing power, rise in health & hygiene concerns, and growth in the working population.

The report includes a country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2021-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and application segment in terms of sales and revenue for 2021-2026.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF HOUSEHOLD VACUUM CLEANER MARKET SIZE

Increasing demand for compact & convenient cleaning appliances is expected to drive the growth of the Household vacuum cleaner market size. These cleaners offer enhanced portability and convenience due to their ergonomic design. Furthermore, household vacuum cleaners can be used for multiple cleaning purposes, including cleaning cars, pet hair, and couch & rugs due to their maneuverability.

Growing trends of dual-income families and reduced time for domestic chores are expected to drive the growth of household vacuum cleaner market size. Furthermore, the increasing urban population and improved living standards in developed economies are complementing the growth of household vacuum cleaner market size.

HOUSEHOLD VACUUM CLEANER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on Type, the robotic vacuum cleaner segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the Household vacuum cleaner market. This rise in popularity of robotic vacuum cleaners is due to their increasing functionality and performance. Robotic Vacuum cleaners do not require human operators and can clean more complex areas. Furthermore, robotic Vacuum cleaners provide features such as room mapping, robotic self-charging, and laser vision to offer more convenience to users.