 

NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared an 8% increase to its quarterly dividend from $0.30 per share to $0.325 per share, or $1.30 per share on an annualized basis. This increase is in-line with the Company’s previously announced annual dividend growth rate target of 7-9% per share. The dividend is payable on February 16, 2021 to stockholders of record as of February 1, 2021.

About NRG Energy

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.

Safe Harbor

This communication contains forward-looking statements that may state NRG’s or its management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations or predictions for the future. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “believe” and similar terms. Although NRG believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the capital markets generally.

