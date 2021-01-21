Havila Shipping has entered into a charter contract with Nexans Norway AS for the subsea vessel Havila Phoenix.

The contract is for a firm period of 90 days with optional periods of 90 days.

Commencement is planned to during April 2021.

Contacts;

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act