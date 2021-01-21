 

TCL and TiVo Extend and Expand IP Relationship

TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), and TCL, one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced a multiyear extension and expansion of their agreement for TiVo’s media-related patent portfolios.

“We are thrilled to extend and expand our licensing partnership with TCL, America’s second largest TV brand, including its award-winning line of TCL TVs,” said Samir Armaly, president, IP licensing of Xperi. “We believe this agreement further demonstrates the continued relevance of our IP portfolio in the consumer electronics space. The licenses provided under our expanded agreement will enable TCL to continue delivering the very best experience for its customers, even as the television industry undergoes rapid transformation and change.”

“TCL North America values its long-standing relationship with TiVo, and is proud to continue this partnership to support our growing product line-up,” said Jonathan King, vice president corporate & legal affairs, TCL. “This expanded agreement further demonstrates TCL’s commitment and respect for intellectual property as we continue introducing industry-leading features and capabilities for our loyal users.”

TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies, broadly licensing them to the media and entertainment industry. TiVo’s innovations make it easier for viewers to find, watch, and enjoy all of their content across a multitude of platforms.

