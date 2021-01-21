 

IMAC Holdings Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Health Maintenance Plans Surpassing 1,000 Members and Demonstrating Increased Demand for Spinal Wellness Among Its IMAC Regeneration Center Customers

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announces it has exceeded 1,000 membership enrollments of its health maintenance plans shortly following the one-year anniversary of their introduction on January 3, 2020. The three tiers of health maintenance feature benefits including chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression visits, and medical evaluations, depending upon the three levels of programs the Company offers.

“During 2020, Americans became even more acutely aware of maintaining their health, including their spinal wellness, especially given the health challenges associated with an increased sedentary lifestyle as a byproduct of the global pandemic,” said Jeffrey Ervin, Chief Executive Officer of IMAC. “Among our plan benefits, we have seen our clients take particular advantage of the opportunity to maintain their spinal health, indicating a particular demand for those services among those we treat. We continue to receive inquiries with regard to our maintenance plans and anticipate continued uptake during the program’s second year.”

Most recently, over 30 members of the Springfield, Missouri, Fire Department enrolled in one of the IMAC’s wellness programs, thereby surpassing the 1,000-member mark.

IMAC was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. IMAC owns or manages 15 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening six Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, as well as Mike Ditka IMAC Regeneration Centers and a Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries and movement-restricting diseases without surgery or opioids. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur.

