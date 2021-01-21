 

Helios Fairfax Partners Announces Portfolio Insurance Arrangement With Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 13:50  |  45   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) announces that it has agreed to enter into a portfolio insurance arrangement with Fairfax Financial Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax”) pursuant to the terms of a binding term sheet. The portfolio insurance arrangement will provide HFP with stability regarding any price fluctuations regarding the Reference Investments (as defined below) and with $100 million of investment proceeds which can be used by HFP for additional investments in Africa.

Under the terms of the transaction, Fairfax will subscribe for 3.0% unsecured debentures of HFP (the “Debentures”) on a private placement basis for an aggregate subscription price of US$100 million (the “Principal Amount”). The Debentures will mature within three years of the date of issuance (the “Closing Date”) or, at the option of Fairfax, on either of the first two anniversary dates of the Closing Date. The “Redemption Price” for the Debentures will be equal to the Principal Amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest, less the amount, if any, by which the fair value of HFP’s investments in AGH, Philafrica and the PGR2 Loan (collectively, the “Reference Investments”) is lower than $102.6 million (representing the fair value of the Reference Investments as of June 30, 2020).

In addition, Fairfax will subscribe for 3 million warrants of HFP, allowing Fairfax to purchase HFP subordinate voting shares (“SVS”) at an exercise price of US$4.90. The warrants are exercisable at any time prior to the fifth anniversary of the Closing Date.   The Warrants will include customary anti-dilution provisions. If all of the Warrants are exercised, the aggregate SVS issued would represent approximately 5.6% of the SVS currently outstanding and 2.7% of all HFP shares currently outstanding (multiple voting shares and SVS).

The transaction, which constitutes a “related party transaction” as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”), was unanimously approved by the board of directors of HFP, including a specific approval by the independent directors, with Fairfax affiliated directors abstaining. The transaction will be exempt from the minority approval and valuation requirements of MI 61-101.

Seite 1 von 2


Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helios Fairfax Partners Announces Portfolio Insurance Arrangement With Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) announces that it has agreed to enter into a portfolio …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 