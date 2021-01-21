Helios Fairfax Partners Announces Portfolio Insurance Arrangement With Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) announces that it has agreed to enter into a portfolio insurance arrangement with Fairfax Financial Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax”) pursuant to the terms of a binding term sheet. The portfolio insurance arrangement will provide HFP with stability regarding any price fluctuations regarding the Reference Investments (as defined below) and with $100 million of investment proceeds which can be used by HFP for additional investments in Africa.

Under the terms of the transaction, Fairfax will subscribe for 3.0% unsecured debentures of HFP (the “Debentures”) on a private placement basis for an aggregate subscription price of US$100 million (the “Principal Amount”). The Debentures will mature within three years of the date of issuance (the “Closing Date”) or, at the option of Fairfax, on either of the first two anniversary dates of the Closing Date. The “Redemption Price” for the Debentures will be equal to the Principal Amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest, less the amount, if any, by which the fair value of HFP’s investments in AGH, Philafrica and the PGR2 Loan (collectively, the “Reference Investments”) is lower than $102.6 million (representing the fair value of the Reference Investments as of June 30, 2020).

In addition, Fairfax will subscribe for 3 million warrants of HFP, allowing Fairfax to purchase HFP subordinate voting shares (“SVS”) at an exercise price of US$4.90. The warrants are exercisable at any time prior to the fifth anniversary of the Closing Date. The Warrants will include customary anti-dilution provisions. If all of the Warrants are exercised, the aggregate SVS issued would represent approximately 5.6% of the SVS currently outstanding and 2.7% of all HFP shares currently outstanding (multiple voting shares and SVS).

The transaction, which constitutes a “related party transaction” as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”), was unanimously approved by the board of directors of HFP, including a specific approval by the independent directors, with Fairfax affiliated directors abstaining. The transaction will be exempt from the minority approval and valuation requirements of MI 61-101.