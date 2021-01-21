 

Tax administration selects Innofactor as the primary provider of IT specialist services in the area of Azure programming

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 13:45  |  37   |   |   

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on January 21, 2021, at 14:45 Finnish time

The Tax administration has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the primary provider of IT specialist services in the area of Azure programming. The procurement consists of the project manager and ICT specialist resources to support project management, defining, programming, management and service design of Tax administration's systems, and other technical know-how to support the Tax administration ICT.

The framework arrangement has been divided into six areas. For each area, two providers were selected and framework agreements will be signed with them area specifically. Procurements inside the framework arrangement are made based on the placement of the providers in the framework agreement competition, and the primary provider is primarily used for all separately ordered assignments within the area.

Innofactor was selected as the primary provider in the area of Azure programming. In the area of Azure programming, the purpose of the procurement is to support the Tax Administration to develop applications on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform by utilizing Azure technologies and services. The need for resources in the area is estimated to be approximately 30 person-workyears in 2021, 40 person-workyears in 2022, 30 person-workyears in 2023, and 20 person-workyears from 2023 onwards.

Based on the volume stated by the customer, the total value of the area is approximately EUR 15 to 25 million. The duration of the framework agreement is 6 years, and assignments started during the framework agreement period may continue 4 years after the expiration of the framework agreement.

The Tax administration operates under the Ministry of Finance and has approximately 5,000 employees. The product administration unit of the Tax administration is centrally in charge of the information technology services for the procurement unit. It provides solutions that support the operation and takes care of Tax administration's information technology reliability and data flows. Additionally, the Tax administration is responsible for providing the technical services for the national income register.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo, January 21, 2021

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading provider of modern digital organization for companies, public administration and third sector for its over 1,500 customers in the Nordic countries. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordic countries. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2015–2019, the annual growth of Innofactor’s net sales has been approximately 10%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com  #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles


Innofactor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tax administration selects Innofactor as the primary provider of IT specialist services in the area of Azure programming Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on January 21, 2021, at 14:45 Finnish time The Tax administration has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the primary provider of IT specialist services in the area of Azure programming. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors
Greenlane Renewables Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
BW Energy: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 