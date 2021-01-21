Tax administration selects Innofactor as the primary provider of IT specialist services in the area of Azure programming

The framework arrangement has been divided into six areas. For each area, two providers were selected and framework agreements will be signed with them area specifically. Procurements inside the framework arrangement are made based on the placement of the providers in the framework agreement competition, and the primary provider is primarily used for all separately ordered assignments within the area.

The Tax administration has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the primary provider of IT specialist services in the area of Azure programming. The procurement consists of the project manager and ICT specialist resources to support project management, defining, programming, management and service design of Tax administration's systems, and other technical know-how to support the Tax administration ICT.

Innofactor was selected as the primary provider in the area of Azure programming. In the area of Azure programming, the purpose of the procurement is to support the Tax Administration to develop applications on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform by utilizing Azure technologies and services. The need for resources in the area is estimated to be approximately 30 person-workyears in 2021, 40 person-workyears in 2022, 30 person-workyears in 2023, and 20 person-workyears from 2023 onwards.

Based on the volume stated by the customer, the total value of the area is approximately EUR 15 to 25 million. The duration of the framework agreement is 6 years, and assignments started during the framework agreement period may continue 4 years after the expiration of the framework agreement.

The Tax administration operates under the Ministry of Finance and has approximately 5,000 employees. The product administration unit of the Tax administration is centrally in charge of the information technology services for the procurement unit. It provides solutions that support the operation and takes care of Tax administration's information technology reliability and data flows. Additionally, the Tax administration is responsible for providing the technical services for the national income register.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo, January 21, 2021

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com