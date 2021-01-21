 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Northwood Point, a New-Home Community Located in Popular Northwest Tucson

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Northwood Point, a new enclave of ranch-style homes in highly desirable Northwest Tucson. The community is situated just off Interstate 10 on Camino de Oeste between Cortaro Farms Road and Ina Road, providing easy access to downtown Tucson and the area’s major employment centers as well as popular shopping, dining and entertainment, including Tucson Premium Outlets. The community is minutes away from outdoor recreation at Arthur Pack Regional Park, which hosts miles of hiking trails, open space, parks, picnic areas, playgrounds, sports courts and fields as well as an 18-hole golf course. Northwood Point is also situated within the Marana Unified School District.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005022/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Northwood Point, a new-home community located in popular Northwest Tucson. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Northwood Point, a new-home community located in popular Northwest Tucson. (Photo: Business Wire)

The one-story homes at Northwood Point showcase desirable design characteristics like ample storage space, gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, and large master suites with walk-in closets. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,300 to 1,900 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Northwood Point is a new community located in highly desirable Northwest Tucson that will feature a limited number of our popular ranch-style homes,” said Amy McReynolds, President of KB Home’s Tucson division. “The community offers access to a variety of popular shopping, dining and entertainment and is only a short drive to Tucson’s major employment centers. As with other KB Home communities, Northwood Point provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Northwood Point sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $270,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

KB Home Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Northwood Point, a New-Home Community Located in Popular Northwest Tucson KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Northwood Point, a new enclave of ranch-style homes in highly desirable Northwest Tucson. The community is situated just off Interstate 10 on Camino de Oeste between Cortaro Farms Road and Ina …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
REPEAT/Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Willow Wood Place, a New-Home Community in North Houston Priced From the $210,000s
14:00 Uhr
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Colliers Hill Villas, Located in a Premier Master-Planned Community in Erie, Colorado
15.01.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Fieldstone, Its Latest New-Home Community in Hughson, California
14.01.21
KB Home Names Oren Hershkovich as President of Its North Bay and Central Valley Division
13.01.21
LYNX: Flucht in Sachwerte: Der nächste Bau-Boom
12.01.21
KB Home Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
08.01.21
KB Home Enters Titusville Market and Announces the Grand Opening of Verona, a New-Home Community Priced From the $250,000s
23.12.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Ascent, a New Townhome Community Located in the Premier Summerlin Master Plan