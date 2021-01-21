KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Colliers Hill Villas, a new enclave of paired homes situated in a premier master-planned community that offers a unique Colorado lifestyle. Colliers Hill Villas is located 25 minutes north of downtown Denver and just east of Boulder in picturesque Erie, a suburban town with scenic parks, shopping, dining and entertainment as well as easy access to the Rocky Mountains. The vibrant master plan features resort-style amenities, including The Overlook, a 6,500-square-foot events and activities center, 400 acres of parks and open space, 15 miles of walking trails, a community pool and sports fields. The new neighborhood is also walking distance to Erie High School, and families will enjoy the community’s planned on-site elementary and middle schools.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Colliers Hill Villas, located in a premier master-planned community in Erie, Colorado. (Photo: Business Wire)

The two-story, low-maintenance paired homes at Colliers Hill Villas showcase desirable design characteristics like beautiful master suites with walk-in closets, spacious kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, large side yards and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, two-car garages and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 1,900 square feet. The community will also feature the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Colliers Hill Villas is in a premier master-planned community that provides a wide variety of amenities and outdoor recreation. Homeowners who enjoy an active Colorado lifestyle will appreciate the community’s proximity to the Rocky Mountains, skiing, hiking, biking and other outdoor adventures,” said Randy Carpenter, President of KB Home’s Colorado division. “As with other KB Home communities, Colliers Hill Villas provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Colliers Hill Villas sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing starts in the low $400,000s.

