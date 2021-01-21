TransAct Secures BOHA! Solutions Upgrade Order for Regional Convenience Store Operator
TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it has secured a new order from an existing labeling customer to upgrade to the full BOHA! ecosystem. The company has deployed the BOHA! system in 19 locations and will continue to deploy the BOHA! system across approximately 215 stores as they expand their fresh food offerings.
“This upgrade comes from an adopter of our previous generation of labeling system, and we could not be more pleased that this customer has chosen TransAct yet again to take their operations into the future with our industry leading BOHA! ecosystem. The ability of our BOHA! Terminals to manage menu updates remotely, design grab and go labels, update SOP documents, and run reports were key factors in the decision to upgrade, demonstrating how adaptable our system is to specific customer needs and provide information essential to running any fresh food program,” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies.
The complete system deployment will include BOHA! Labeling and BOHA! Media Manager alongside the BOHA! Terminals. This regional convenience store chain will use the BOHA! ecosystem to support the expansion of their fresh food offering as well as provide on-the-fly menu and labeling updates to existing stores. TransAct estimates total annual recurring revenue per unit (“ARPU”) per site will be at least $1,400 per year, and will also include one-time revenue of at least $800 per unit.
BOHA! is the first single-vendor solution to combine applications for Food Safety Labeling, Temperature Monitoring of Food and Equipment, Inventory Management, Timers, Food Recalls, Checklists & Procedures, Equipment Service Management and Delivery Management in one integrated platform. Each BOHA! solution combines cloud-based SaaS applications with hardware and accessories to deliver superior results for critical back-of-house operations. BOHA! offers a one-stop solution for restaurants and food service companies to address their current back-of-house operating requirements while providing a future-ready platform capable of addressing back-of-house operations. BOHA! Terminal TEMS ensures only approved apps and functions are available on the device.
0 Kommentare