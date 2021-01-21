TransAct Secures BOHA! Solutions Upgrade Order for Regional Convenience Store Operator

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it has secured a new order from an existing labeling customer to upgrade to the full BOHA! ecosystem. The company has deployed the BOHA! system in 19 locations and will continue to deploy the BOHA! system across approximately 215 stores as they expand their fresh food offerings.

“This upgrade comes from an adopter of our previous generation of labeling system, and we could not be more pleased that this customer has chosen TransAct yet again to take their operations into the future with our industry leading BOHA! ecosystem. The ability of our BOHA! Terminals to manage menu updates remotely, design grab and go labels, update SOP documents, and run reports were key factors in the decision to upgrade, demonstrating how adaptable our system is to specific customer needs and provide information essential to running any fresh food program,” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies.