 

Energy Focus Partners with Three New Sales Agencies to Expand Territories

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies, has signed on CW Lighting and Associates, LLC, Flex Green Lighting, and LEC and Company as new sales agencies. They will market and sell Energy Focus’ full range of LED lighting and EnFocus lighting control solutions as well as its recently launched UV-C Disinfection solutions to its commercial and industrial customers in the designated regions.

CW Lighting and Associates, LLC, founded in 1983 and based in Houston, Texas is now a sales agent of Energy Focus, Inc. for commercial and industrial customers. “CW is excited to be partnering with Energy Focus. Energy Focus has a unique range of innovative products that complement our line card and we are looking forward to a very successful partnership as technologically advanced, human-centric lighting turns mainstream,” said Michelle Holman, Managing Partner of CW Lighting and Associates.

Flex Green Lighting, the energy and lighting division of a 35-year electrical distribution company based in Indianapolis, Indiana is now the sales agent for Energy Focus, Inc. for the majority of the state of Indiana. Rob Annee, Managing Partner of Flex Green, stated, “For years we have strived to align Flex Green with only the top-quality LED lighting manufacturers in the United States. In the past we struggled in dealing with less than superior quality manufacturers, which cost us significantly in warranty issues over time. Flex Green, as an organization, has decided to only partner with the industry’s premier LED manufacturers. Energy Focus pairs perfectly with Flex Green’s industry leading quality offerings. We have installed Energy Focus’ products for years without a single warranty claim. We look forward to now bringing Energy Focus’ LED solutions directly to our electrical contractor partners, as well as our long-term direct end-user customers.”

LEC and Company, based in St. Louis, Missouri for over 50 years has become the sales agent for Energy Focus for the state of Missouri and parts of southern Illinois. “We came on board because of the depth of Energy Focus’ commercial and industrial product line and strong demand for their emergency backup-battery integrated T8 lamps, RedCap from our customer base,” said Don Calcaterra, Vice President of LEC and Company.

Seite 1 von 2
Energy Focus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Energy Focus Partners with Three New Sales Agencies to Expand Territories Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies, has signed on CW Lighting and Associates, LLC, Flex Green Lighting, and LEC and Company as new sales agencies. They will market and sell …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
REPEAT/Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update