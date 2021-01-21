Energy Focus Partners with Three New Sales Agencies to Expand Territories

CW Lighting and Associates, LLC , founded in 1983 and based in Houston, Texas is now a sales agent of Energy Focus, Inc. for commercial and industrial customers. “CW is excited to be partnering with Energy Focus. Energy Focus has a unique range of innovative products that complement our line card and we are looking forward to a very successful partnership as technologically advanced, human-centric lighting turns mainstream,” said Michelle Holman, Managing Partner of CW Lighting and Associates.

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies, has signed on CW Lighting and Associates, LLC, Flex Green Lighting, and LEC and Company as new sales agencies. They will market and sell Energy Focus’ full range of LED lighting and EnFocus lighting control solutions as well as its recently launched UV-C Disinfection solutions to its commercial and industrial customers in the designated regions.

Flex Green Lighting, the energy and lighting division of a 35-year electrical distribution company based in Indianapolis, Indiana is now the sales agent for Energy Focus, Inc. for the majority of the state of Indiana. Rob Annee, Managing Partner of Flex Green, stated, “For years we have strived to align Flex Green with only the top-quality LED lighting manufacturers in the United States. In the past we struggled in dealing with less than superior quality manufacturers, which cost us significantly in warranty issues over time. Flex Green, as an organization, has decided to only partner with the industry’s premier LED manufacturers. Energy Focus pairs perfectly with Flex Green’s industry leading quality offerings. We have installed Energy Focus’ products for years without a single warranty claim. We look forward to now bringing Energy Focus’ LED solutions directly to our electrical contractor partners, as well as our long-term direct end-user customers.”

LEC and Company, based in St. Louis, Missouri for over 50 years has become the sales agent for Energy Focus for the state of Missouri and parts of southern Illinois. “We came on board because of the depth of Energy Focus’ commercial and industrial product line and strong demand for their emergency backup-battery integrated T8 lamps, RedCap from our customer base,” said Don Calcaterra, Vice President of LEC and Company.