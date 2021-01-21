Arrow Electronics to Host Fourth-quarter and Year-end 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced the company will host a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and year-end 2020 financial results on Feb. 4, 2021, at 1:00 PM ET.

Register online at directeventreg.com/registration/event/7267345 to obtain dial-in information to access the live conference call. The conference call will also be available via webcast. To access the live webcast, visit investor.arrow.com.