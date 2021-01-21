 

Driving AI Innovation for the Future of Customer Experience, Avaya Receives 600th Contact Center Technologies Patent in its Avaya OneCloud CCaaS Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been awarded its 600th contact center innovation patent by the U.S. Patent Office2, for its latest AI technology advancement within the Avaya OneCloud CCaaS portfolio.

With customer interactions now being predominantly mobile, online, across multiple devices and modalities, contact centers are the primary point of engagement for organizations to connect, collaborate and foster customer relationships. Avaya is delivering the future of customer experience with its Avaya OneCloud CCaaS portfolio, powered by AI, automation and machine learning.

Avaya’s 600th contact center patent was granted for “chatbot socialization” technology, which uses artificial intelligence to efficiently build virtual agents capable of interacting across voice, text and chat channels to respond to customer inquiries and requests. With these AI capabilities infused into Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, organizations can provide more seamless, predictive and personalized customer and employee experiences through faster access to relevant information and programming virtual agents to pair with other interactive agents during client communications. These techniques enable continuous expansion and improvement of the knowledge base and effectiveness of AI systems and tools within the contact center.

“With over 4,400 patents across its CCaaS, UCaaS and CPaaS portfolios, Avaya has a remarkable history of invention, innovation and breakthrough advancements in delivering customer and employee experiences that organizations around the world can build their businesses on,” said Anthony Bartolo, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Avaya. “We are committed to extending our technology leadership through investment in innovation, and by expanding our extensive ecosystem that includes partners and developers that augment our communications and collaboration platform and enable Avaya to deliver increased value to our customers.”

Avaya was named a Leader in ‘The Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Center 2020’ specifically recognizing the extensive AI capabilities, both native and through partnerships like its integration of Google Contact Center AI, for improving the customer experience and anticipating customer needs.

Avaya recently announced an expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience capabilities for Avaya OneCloud CCaaS customers, through an extended relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS). As an AWS Partner offering AWS Contact Center Intelligence (CCI) solutions, Avaya can enable customers to leverage AWS AI Services and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities to drive more rewarding customer and employee experiences across both voice and digital channels through natural, conversation-driven interactions powered by AI and ML.

