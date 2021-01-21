PolarityTE Announces Completion of Target Enrollment in Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial

The primary endpoint of this Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial (NCT03881254) is a comparison of the percent of index ulcers closed at 12 weeks, and additional details regarding the trial can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/study/NCT03881254 .

PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) , a biotechnology company developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, announced today it has completed target enrollment of 100 subjects in a randomized controlled trial (RCT) evaluating SkinTE plus standard of care (SOC) versus SOC alone for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). PolarityTE plans to report topline data via press release and presentation at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring 2021 to be held May 12-16, 2021, barring any unforeseen scheduling or other disruptions due to COVID-19. Details for the SAWC 2021 Virtual Conference can be found at https://www.sawcspring.com/ .

David Seaburg, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The completion of target enrollment for this DFU RCT is an important milestone for PTE and a step toward building what we believe will be additional scientific evidence to support the potential benefits SkinTE may offer patients suffering from debilitating diabetic foot ulcers.”

Nik Sopko, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, commented, “Enrollment completion of this trial in the midst of a global pandemic highlights the tremendous efforts by trial investigators and a dedicated PolarityTE team. We are incredibly grateful to all of the patients who participated in this study and look forward to presenting the results.”

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE is focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures products from the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process. From a small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic, and self-propagating product designed to regenerate the target tissues. PolarityTE's innovative methods are intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing.

