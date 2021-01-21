 

Helios Technologies to Open the Helios Center of Engineering Excellence with Acquisition of BJN Technologies

Business Wire
21.01.2021, 14:02  |  52   |   |   

Helios Technologies (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of BJN Technologies, LLC (“BJN”), an innovative engineering solutions provider. With the acquisition, Helios has formed its Center of Engineering Excellence (HCEE) to augment and coordinate Helios’s technology advancements and new product development and better leverage existing talents with the acquired capabilities of BJN. Helios funded the acquisition through a combination of cash and equity.

“The acquisition of BJN and establishment of our Center of Engineering Excellence greatly enhances our ability to integrate complementary technology across the company. The capabilities and experience of the BJN team allows us to further advance our Vision 2025 strategy by executing on the value streams focused on product and technology expansion and market diversification. We are confident in the team’s engineering capability and, in fact, have been working with them for several years,” commented Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Combined with our recent addition of Balboa’s complementary technology to our Electronics solutions, this acquisition enables us to strategically expand our product portfolio in existing and new end markets first in the electronics segment and then throughout all of Helios. We welcome the BJN team to the Helios family and are excited about the opportunities ahead.”

BJN is an employee-owned innovative engineering solutions provider that was founded in 2014. It provides customized turnkey solutions encompassing embedded software, wireless electronics and manufacturing in the defense, motion control and manufacturing industries, and has been an engineering service provider to Helios for several years. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, BJN employs approximately 15 engineers and technical staff. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The leadership team from BJN has joined Helios and will run the day to day operations of the HCEE. Doug Conyers, who served as BJN’s CEO, has been named Vice President, HCEE. The founders of BJN, the Kaufmann brothers, have additionally joined the HCEE leadership team. Jonathan Kaufmann has been named Chief Engineer, Design, Benjamin Kaufmann has been named Chief Engineer, R&D and Nicholas Kaufmann has been named Chief Engineer, Innovation. These four leaders bring over 70 years of combined professional experience to Helios in the engineering disciplines of electrical and software systems, simulation, embedded circuitry, and mechanical and testing design.

