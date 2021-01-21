 

Snap-on Incorporated to Webcast 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) will release 2020 fourth quarter and full year results prior to the market open on Thursday, February 4, 2021. A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 10:00 a.m. ET on that day. The conference call audio and accompanying slides will be webcast live via the Internet.

To access the call, visit https://www.snapon.com/EN/Investors/Investor-Events and click on the link to the webcast. The quarterly release and slides which will accompany the call can be accessed under the Downloads tab in the webcast viewer, as well as on the Snap-on website, www.snapon.com. An archived replay will be available on the website for at least one week following the call.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, including aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. Snap-on also derives income from various financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. Products and services are sold through the company’s franchisee, company-direct, distributor and internet channels. Founded in 1920, Snap-on is a $3.7 billion, S&P 500 company headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

For additional information on Snap-on, visit www.snapon.com or:

