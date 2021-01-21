 

Establishment Labs to Host Investor Event Featuring Its Motiva Mia System

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 14:15  |  50   |   |   

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced it will host a virtual investor event on Feb. 9, 2021 to discuss its Motiva Mia system for minimally invasive augmentation, which includes the Motiva Ergonomix2 Diamond breast implant.

The Motiva Mia system is designed to offer a minimally invasive breast enhancement procedure in less time, with faster recovery and less pain, and without the need for general anesthesia compared to a traditional breast surgery procedure. During the event, members of the Company’s management team will discuss this innovative technology, as well as the potential market opportunity and proposed commercialization timeline. The event will also feature the participation of Charles Randquist, MD; Prof. Marcos Sforza, MD and Jeffry Fassero, MD, who will share their experiences from the recently completed 30-patient Motiva Mia series in the Company’s IRB approved study.

Event Details
 Date: Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021
Time: 1:00 – 2:30 pm EST
To register: https://establishmentlabs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_55ESTwYRTCKbhtVr ...

After the conclusion of the program, there will be a question and answer session for investors and analysts. A recording of the event will be archived on the Company’s website.

The Motiva Mia system is currently not approved for commercial distribution. Motiva Implants are undergoing clinical investigation pursuant to U.S. FDA regulations for investigational medical devices.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine platform. Motiva Implants are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company’s direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants, Establishment Labs’ product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina 3D Simulation System and other products and services. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Establishment Labs Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Establishment Labs to Host Investor Event Featuring Its Motiva Mia System Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced it will host a virtual investor event on Feb. 9, 2021 to discuss …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
REPEAT/Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Establishment Labs Announces Participation in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
11.01.21
Establishment Labs Reports Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020