Establishment Labs to Host Investor Event Featuring Its Motiva Mia System

The Motiva Mia system is designed to offer a minimally invasive breast enhancement procedure in less time, with faster recovery and less pain, and without the need for general anesthesia compared to a traditional breast surgery procedure. During the event, members of the Company’s management team will discuss this innovative technology, as well as the potential market opportunity and proposed commercialization timeline. The event will also feature the participation of Charles Randquist, MD; Prof. Marcos Sforza, MD and Jeffry Fassero, MD, who will share their experiences from the recently completed 30-patient Motiva Mia series in the Company’s IRB approved study.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced it will host a virtual investor event on Feb. 9, 2021 to discuss its Motiva Mia system for minimally invasive augmentation, which includes the Motiva Ergonomix2 Diamond breast implant.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

Time: 1:00 – 2:30 pm EST

After the conclusion of the program, there will be a question and answer session for investors and analysts. A recording of the event will be archived on the Company’s website.

The Motiva Mia system is currently not approved for commercial distribution. Motiva Implants are undergoing clinical investigation pursuant to U.S. FDA regulations for investigational medical devices.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine platform. Motiva Implants are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company’s direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants, Establishment Labs’ product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina 3D Simulation System and other products and services. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.