 

Semtech and Meshed Leverage the LoRaWAN Protocol to Monitor City Public Health

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Meshed Pty Ltd (Meshed IoT Integrators), Australia’s premier provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for smart cities, environment, water, energy, agriculture, and asset management, has integrated the LoRaWAN protocol into its nCounter people counting solution to provide accurate and anonymized people counting data for smart cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005216/en/

Meshed leverages LoRaWAN networks (Photo: Business Wire)

Meshed leverages LoRaWAN networks (Photo: Business Wire)

"Integrating the LoRaWAN protocol capabilities into our nCounter solutions allowed Meshed to significantly transform the management efficiency, range and effectiveness of the platform, as well as increase the safety of monitored cities,” said Andrew Maggio, Director of Technology and Operations at Meshed.

With the development of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cities consistently seek smarter applications to improve public health and safety. Meshed’s nCounter is a cost-effective IoT solution based on the LoRaWAN protocol and monitors population in a given space. The Wi-Fi device collects anonymous metrics on the number of smartphones in a given area and transmits this data over LoRaWAN networks, provided by The Things Network, in real time. This data, viewable on Meshed’s configurable IoT platform, increases city safety by enabling managers to monitor activity at hotspots such as shopping malls, parks and gardens, public facilities, and major events. As a result, city managers and public health officials efficiently monitor population activity, as well as gain an insight into the success of social distancing and other public health guidelines based on local compliance with these regulations.

“Real-time data on population movement provided by our application leveraging the LoRaWAN protocol enables city governments to assess the immediate and ongoing effects of the pandemic on local businesses, the effectiveness of social distancing regulations and simplifies the recovery process for affected communities,” said Catherine Caruana-McManus, Director of Sales and Strategy for Meshed.

In addition, Meshed, in partnership with the SMART Infrastructure Facility at the University of Wollongong (UOW), recently utilized the nCounter platform to research the pandemic’s economic and social impacts and published the findings in the new COVID-19 Pedestrian Index Research Report. Meshed and UOW collaborated with 24 municipal Governments across Australia to collect data from over 90 nCounter devices deployed across metropolitan and major regional city centers, tourism and pedestrian hotspots. The project leveraged the data from the connected IoT solutions to measure the loss of pedestrian activity in cities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This provided researchers insight into the mobility, economic and social impacts of the pandemic on local communities and allowed the creation of a plan to foster continued public safety and economic success.

Seite 1 von 3
Semtech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Semtech and Meshed Leverage the LoRaWAN Protocol to Monitor City Public Health Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Meshed Pty Ltd (Meshed IoT Integrators), Australia’s premier provider of Internet of Things …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
REPEAT/Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Semtech and Digital Matter Announce New Battery-Powered Indoor/Outdoor Asset Tracker Using LoRa Edge
14.01.21
Semtech and Alpha-Omega Technology’s Transform Legacy Meters to Create New Efficiencies with LoRaWAN
07.01.21
Semtech to Participate in Virtual Investor Event
07.01.21
SMTC CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of SMTC Corporation - SMTC