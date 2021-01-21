 

Beverly Knight Children’s Hospital Keeps Parents and Babies Connected with Vocera Ease

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021   

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Beverly Knight Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health deployed the Vocera Ease application in its neonatal intensive care unit (NNICU) to help parents, grandparents, and loved ones feel closer to their newest family members when they are apart. Teammates from the hospital’s NNICU applied for a Pampers Bright Beginnings NICU Connectivity Grant to implement Vocera Ease, which enables nurses, doctors, and other care team members to send secure texts and photo to infants’ loved ones in real time.

“At Pampers, we exist to support babies and their loved ones, and that includes keeping them connected when it matters most,” said Sarah Pasquinucci, Senior Communications Director, P&G North America Baby Care, and mother of two. “Our Pampers Bright Beginnings NICU Connectivity Grants enable further connectivity solutions, such as cameras and tablets, which allow parents and loved ones to talk, read and sing to their littlest fighters, even when they cannot physically be together. We are thrilled to support Beverly Knight Children’s Hospital as Navicent Health continues to implement innovative technologies to enhance team communication and support the happy, healthy development of babies in their NNICU.”

The 66-bed NNICU at Beverly Knight Children’s Hospital cares for more than 700 infants each year from 29 surrounding counties in central and south Georgia. Loved ones who receive real-time Ease updates can respond with thumbs up, heart, or prayer hands emojis to show support to care team members. The secure messages and pictures disappear 60 seconds after being viewed, and nothing is saved on the mobile device, providing an additional layer of security and privacy.

“Having a little one in the NICU can be very difficult for families, especially when parents are trying to balance work and care for other children. The Ease app will allow us to remain in consistent contact with families. Even when they cannot be at the bedside, they can see their little one and receive real time updates. We are thrilled to implement this program, and we are grateful to Pampers for making this possible,” said Missi Upshaw, Pediatric and Women’s Service Line Director for Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health.

