 

Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar

Mapbox just updated the entire world with fresh satellite imagery, totaling 135,000,000 km² of satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), the leader in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The new data is from Maxar’s WorldView satellites — the most advanced, highest-resolution Earth observation instruments of their kind. The high-resolution imagery includes beautiful colors and textures, making it great for finding landmarks during a run on Strava, optimizing delivery times on Straightaway by zooming in on the last 100 feet, seeing snow storms forming along the coastlines in British Columbia with The Weather app, visualizing the landscape while reading National Geographic, and even seeing a real-time heatmap of what’s happening in a city on Snapchat.

“The world is beautiful, which is why we are working with Maxar to deliver its most accurate representation to our customers. Maxar builds excellent satellites, which are producing the highest quality imagery available today,” said Eric Gundersen, Mapbox CEO. “By incorporating the high-resolution satellite imagery, we are able to offer 3D maps that are far more advanced and detailed than anything else. The maps look stunning!”

This imagery, combined with the recent launch of Mapbox 3D, is the canvas for creating totally custom maps for the web and mobile. Now all maps are in 3D: the camera’s view of the map is controlled through the newly launched Camera API, and the sun’s position is simulated based on geographic location and time of day.

“We’re excited to continue our long partnership with Mapbox,” said Dan Jablonsky, Maxar CEO. “With the integration of Vivid Basic into their platform, Mapbox continues to raise the bar for providing end users with beautiful and accurate maps. When our next-generation WorldView Legion satellites launch, we will significantly expand our collection capacity supporting 3D model generation for the most accurate and up to date foundation data for mapping products."

The combination of Maxar’s image quality, volume, and recency — together with the launch of Mapbox 3D — transforms the interactive map experience. This imagery lets you read runway markings, count cars and shipping containers, and see inside buildings under construction. To enable the realistic views this new imagery offers, Mapbox has released new APIs to deliver greater controls for developers:

