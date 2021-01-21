 

Lineage Posts Series of Webinars Highlighting Recent Progress With its Three Clinical-Stage Allogeneic Cell Transplant Programs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies to address unmet medical needs, recently highlighted to members of the investment community its clinical and operational progress through a series of webinars hosted by FORCE Wealth with presentations by Brian M. Culley, Chief Executive Officer. The seminars covered all three of the company’s clinical-stage product development programs: OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell transplant for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell transplant for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries, and VAC2, a dendritic cell transplant for the treatment of cancer. Interested investors can now access all three presentations on the Media section of Lineage’s website.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics: The Eyes of the World
 A fireside chat hosted by Robert Rothman, M.D., Clinical Assistant Professor, Ophthalmology at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Norwell and Principal, InFocus Capital Partners, an ophthalmology-focused venture capital firm, on January 14, 2021, discussing Lineage’s OpRegen program and the dry AMD therapeutic landscape and commercial opportunity.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics: A Fireside Chat on Regenerative Medicine
A fireside chat hosted by Joseph Pantginis, Ph.D., Director of Research and Managing Director, Equity Research at H.C. Wainwright & Co. Inc., on December 8, 2020, discussing Lineage’s pipeline and the regenerative medicine landscape.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics: From Paralysis to Pitching – Improving Mobility After a Severe Spinal Cord Injury
A presentation and Q&A session on October 22, 2020, discussing Lineage’s OPC1 program and the spinal cord injury disease landscape, treatment approaches, and the commercial opportunity of restoring mobility to individuals who have been paralyzed by a cervical spinal cord injury.

“Lineage and some more recently established competitors in the field of allogeneic cell therapy are helping to demonstrate the viability and commercial potential of using allogeneic cell transplants to treat or cure serious diseases or conditions that represent major unmet medical needs and large market opportunities,” stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. “As the tools and methods used to manufacture and test these therapies in patients are reaching maturity, public policy and investor support for cell therapy has moved in a positive direction. As we prepare to advance our product candidates into later-stage clinical trials, we are working to position Lineage to benefit from this convergence of positive factors and help to accelerate the development and commercialization of this novel branch of medicine.”

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its robust proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated in-house development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed to either replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage’s clinical programs are in markets with billion dollar opportunities and include three allogeneic (“off-the-shelf”) product candidates: (i) OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the developed world; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapy platform for immuno-oncology and infectious disease, currently in clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the Company on Twitter @LineageCell.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lineage Posts Series of Webinars Highlighting Recent Progress With its Three Clinical-Stage Allogeneic Cell Transplant Programs Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies to address unmet medical needs, recently highlighted to members of the investment community its clinical and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Cadence to Acquire NUMECA to Expand System Analysis Capabilities With Computational Fluid Dynamics
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
REPEAT/Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition of PH Precision Med
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Announces Change to Executive Team
28.12.20
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Provides End of Year Shareholder Letter