Lineage Posts Series of Webinars Highlighting Recent Progress With its Three Clinical-Stage Allogeneic Cell Transplant Programs

Lineage Cell Therapeutics: The Eyes of the World A fireside chat hosted by Robert Rothman, M.D., Clinical Assistant Professor, Ophthalmology at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Norwell and Principal, InFocus Capital Partners , an ophthalmology-focused venture capital firm, on January 14, 2021, discussing Lineage’s OpRegen program and the dry AMD therapeutic landscape and commercial opportunity.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies to address unmet medical needs, recently highlighted to members of the investment community its clinical and operational progress through a series of webinars hosted by FORCE Wealth with presentations by Brian M. Culley, Chief Executive Officer. The seminars covered all three of the company’s clinical-stage product development programs: OpRegen , a retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell transplant for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), OPC1 , an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell transplant for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries, and VAC2, a dendritic cell transplant for the treatment of cancer. Interested investors can now access all three presentations on the Media section of Lineage’s website.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics: A Fireside Chat on Regenerative Medicine

A fireside chat hosted by Joseph Pantginis, Ph.D., Director of Research and Managing Director, Equity Research at H.C. Wainwright & Co. Inc., on December 8, 2020, discussing Lineage’s pipeline and the regenerative medicine landscape.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics: From Paralysis to Pitching – Improving Mobility After a Severe Spinal Cord Injury

A presentation and Q&A session on October 22, 2020, discussing Lineage’s OPC1 program and the spinal cord injury disease landscape, treatment approaches, and the commercial opportunity of restoring mobility to individuals who have been paralyzed by a cervical spinal cord injury.

“Lineage and some more recently established competitors in the field of allogeneic cell therapy are helping to demonstrate the viability and commercial potential of using allogeneic cell transplants to treat or cure serious diseases or conditions that represent major unmet medical needs and large market opportunities,” stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. “As the tools and methods used to manufacture and test these therapies in patients are reaching maturity, public policy and investor support for cell therapy has moved in a positive direction. As we prepare to advance our product candidates into later-stage clinical trials, we are working to position Lineage to benefit from this convergence of positive factors and help to accelerate the development and commercialization of this novel branch of medicine.”

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its robust proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated in-house development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed to either replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage’s clinical programs are in markets with billion dollar opportunities and include three allogeneic (“off-the-shelf”) product candidates: (i) OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the developed world; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapy platform for immuno-oncology and infectious disease, currently in clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the Company on Twitter @LineageCell.

