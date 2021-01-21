 

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Selects Medallia to Understand the Experience and Sentiment Across Mission Critical Services

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will leverage Medallia technology to improve key services and address health challenges in the public sector.

“When your mission is to enhance and protect the health and well-being of residents across the country, it is critical, especially in a time like this, to find innovative ways to understand what the public is experiencing and make adjustments that will continue to build trust - ideally in real-time and at scale,” said Nick Thomas, executive vice president of global public sector for Medallia. “For example, the HHS has been able to create an “all hands on deck” response to the COVID-19 pandemic using Medallia Crowdicity to crowdsource innovative ideas.”

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning, Fed RAMP certified SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com.

© 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia's products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

