U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Selects Medallia to Understand the Experience and Sentiment Across Mission Critical Services

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will leverage Medallia technology to improve key services and address health challenges in the public sector.

“When your mission is to enhance and protect the health and well-being of residents across the country, it is critical, especially in a time like this, to find innovative ways to understand what the public is experiencing and make adjustments that will continue to build trust - ideally in real-time and at scale,” said Nick Thomas, executive vice president of global public sector for Medallia. “For example, the HHS has been able to create an “all hands on deck” response to the COVID-19 pandemic using Medallia Crowdicity to crowdsource innovative ideas.”