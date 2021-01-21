 

YETI Holdings, Inc. Announces Reporting Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

21.01.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced that it plans to report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 11, 2021, before the market opens. YETI will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Investors and analysts who wish to participate in the call are invited to dial 877-451-6152 (international callers, please dial 201-389-0879) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Please reference Conference ID 13714657 when prompted. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of YETI’s website, www.investors.yeti.com.

A recorded replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until February 25, 2021. To access the telephone replay, dial 844-512-2921 (international callers, please dial 412-317-6671). The access code for the replay is 13714657. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About YETI Holdings, Inc.
 Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond. For more information, please visit www.YETI.com.

