HanesBrands Names Joe Cavaliere Group President, Global Innerwear

“I am pleased to name Joe group president of our global innerwear business,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO of HanesBrands. “He brings deep experience driving sales and transformation in retail and consumer goods, and has an impressive record of leading high-performing global teams. I look forward to working with him as he builds our great brands, drives innovation and delivers long-term growth in our global innerwear business.”

Upchurch joined the company as a marketing assistant in the hosiery business. He was a leader in creating the company’s integrated innerwear organization and led the expansion of the Hanes brand into new retail channels.

“I thank Howard for the many contributions he has made to HanesBrands during his 34 years with the company,” Bratspies said. “His leadership and vision have helped build our great brands and made the company an industry leader. I appreciate everything he has done to position us to realize the enormous opportunities ahead. On behalf of everyone at HanesBrands, I wish Howard all the best in the future.”

Cavaliere brings more than 30 years of leadership in major transformations, sales, marketing and operations to HanesBrands, where he will be responsible for some of the world’s most recognized and respected apparel brands, including Hanes, Bonds, Maidenform, Playtex, Bali and DIM.

He joins HanesBrands from C&S Wholesale Grocers, where he was president and general manager of the company’s retail chain division. Prior to joining C&S in 2018, he was president and global chief customer officer at Newell Brands with accountability for global customer development and geographic responsibility for Europe, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Before that, Cavaliere was executive vice president of customer development at Unilever with responsibility for $11 billion in revenue across 17 categories. He also served as executive vice president of sales at Kraft Foods, where he held a number of leadership positions in more than 20 years with the company.

Cavaliere holds a bachelor’s degree from Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pa.

HanesBrands

