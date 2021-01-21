New Threats of Violence at Federal, State and Local Government Facilities Prompt Need for Proven Technology Solutions

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, today launched a new program to help protect public officials and visitors to federal, state and local government campuses given the new threats that have emerged due to the recent assault on the U.S. Capitol and the heightened potential for violent armed conflict at government facilities across the country.

After the unprecedented violent events of January 6 in Washington D.C., the FBI and other intelligence sources have warned law enforcement agencies across the U.S. about potential threats to state capitols, city halls and other government buildings. “In response to these new threats, law enforcement is beefing up security at government buildings,” said Clark Ervin, former Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. “However, the government can’t maintain this heightened level of security across all locations after the high visibility events are over. That’s where solutions like acoustic gunshot detection can be better utilized to provide layered protection 24x7 throughout the year.”

To address this nationwide threat, ShotSpotter is launching a new program today based on its SecureCampus acoustic gunshot detection solution. SecureCampus leverages the same technology used in ShotSpotter Respond, ShotSpotter’s award-winning acoustic gunshot detection solution for cities that is used in over 100 U.S. jurisdictions. ShotSpotter has already been protecting a number of University of California campuses and HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) with SecureCampus. The solution is now being promoted to government facilities and campuses and their surrounding areas that need protection from the threat of outdoor gunfire. The new program includes dedicated security experts to customize solutions for maximum impact, simplified pricing bundles to make quotations faster, and professional services to integrate acoustic gunshot detection into existing video surveillance and access-control security infrastructure.