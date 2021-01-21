Eco Innovation Welcomes Biden-Harris Administration and Coming Landmark Investments in Green Technology Solutions

As an emerging leader in green technology development, the Company anticipates strong public policy tailwinds over coming years as the new administration telegraphs historic support for clean-energy initiatives.

VAN NUYS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. ("ECOX" or the "Company") (OTC:ECOX), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being, and the advancement of green energy solutions, is pleased to update current and prospective shareholders on the Company’s outlook as ECOX welcomes the Biden-Harris administration into office.

According to JoeBiden.com (see “9 Key Elements of Joe Biden’s Plan for a Clean Energy Revolution”), the incoming administration has put a priority on legislation and policy tied to environmental sustainability, including plans for landmark public investments in green technology solutions.

“President Biden plans to invest $400 billion in clean energy and innovation over the next decade,” noted Julia Otey-Raudes, President and CEO of Eco Innovation Group. “In today’s dollars, that would double the historic investment made in the Apollo Program in the 1960’s that put a human being on the moon.”

According to press reports upon his inauguration, President Biden reportedly intends to sign more than a dozen executive orders and direct nearly 100 agency actions to reverse ex-President Donald Trump’s environmental policies. That will include measures meant to safeguard air and water, protect endangered species, and push back against climate change both domestically and around the world.

Along with coming significant investments designed to drive new innovations that promote environmental sustainability, management believes coming policy measures will also foster growing demand for clean-energy solutions and environmentally safe products, processes, and services to reduce the impact of industrial activity on environmental quality and sustainability.

Eco Innovation’s vision is predicated on discovering and bringing to market new and innovative solutions that allow more environmentally sustainable, yet commercially viable, production and delivery of the goods and services we rely on.

Otey-Raudes added, “The investment and the policy direction that come into focus with yesterday’s inauguration have the potential to catalyze our vision and the substantial investments we have made over the past year in developing our growing pipeline of leading-edge green-tech innovations getting set to hit the market over coming months and quarters. We look forward to providing further details soon.”