 

electroCore, Inc. Announces Scottish Health Technology Group Recommendation For Use of gammaCore in NHS Scotland Cluster Headache Patients

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that Health Improvement Scotland (“HIS”) has published a Scottish Health Technology Group (“SHTG”) adaptation for NHS Scotland on the use of gammaCore for cluster headache. The SHTG publication is based on guidance produced in 2019 by the U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (“NICE”), which states that gammaCore, when used alongside standard of care, can reduce the frequency and intensity of cluster headache attacks, leading to significant quality of life benefits for people living with this condition and can save an average of £450 per patient in the first year of treatment through a reduction in acute rescue medication use, and with electroCore offering no-cost evaluations for all patients. The SHTG publication recommends that gammaCore should be available for a 3-month trial period for use in treating NHS Scotland patients suffering from cluster headache and the SHTG adaptation will now be disseminated across NHS Scotland health boards by HIS, to inform the use of gammaCore for cluster headache.

“We are delighted by the recommendation from the Scottish Health Technology Group to consider the application of the medical technology guidance produced by NICE in 2019 to NHS Scotland,” said Iain Strickland, electroCore’s VP of European Operations. “We welcome the opportunity to provide our proven and established therapy to more patients in Scotland suffering from the debilitating condition of cluster headache. I would like to thank the Scottish experts who worked on this assessment and arrived at the conclusion that an equivalent recommendation to the one in effect in England and Wales was also needed in Scotland. The publication notes the devastating impact that cluster headaches can have on the lives of sufferers and the desperation that can result from ineffective treatment, so the further ratification of gammaCore as an effective treatment option is great to see.”

The SHTG adaptation can be viewed at:

http://www.healthcareimprovementscotland.org/our_work/technologies_and ...

About Scottish Health Technology Group

The Scottish Health Technologies Group (SHTG) is a national health technology assessment (HTA) agency. They provide evidence support and advice to NHS Scotland on the use of new and existing health technologies which are not medicines and which are likely to have significant implications for people’s care.

